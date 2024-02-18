Countries
Home Swan Lake ballet comes to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Thursday
Arts & Culture, Local

Swan Lake ballet comes to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
swan lake world ballet series
Submitted photo

Swan Lake, one of the most beloved ballets of all time, comes to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville in an original new production on Thursday.

The one-night-only performance is a part of World Ballet Series ongoing U.S. tour.

Brought to life by an exceptional, multinational ensemble of 50 dancers, Swan Lake features vivid hand-painted sets, detailed hand-crafted costumes, rich storytelling and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music.

The production features Marius Petipa’s original choreography, lovingly retouched by Nadezhda Kalinina. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, with special effects and makeup designed by Irina Strukova.

World Ballet Series’ Swan Lake is produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions.

Based in Los Angeles, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, who have created, produced, and toured original productions of some of the world’s most cherished ballets as part of World Ballet Series.

Through their work, Gorskaya and Hartwick aim to develop the ballet audiences of tomorrow and ensure that the whole country has access to the art form. To date, World Ballet Series has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

Tickets start at $40.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

