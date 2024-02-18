Swan Lake ballet comes to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Thursday

Swan Lake, one of the most beloved ballets of all time, comes to The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville in an original new production on Thursday.

The one-night-only performance is a part of World Ballet Series ongoing U.S. tour.

Brought to life by an exceptional, multinational ensemble of 50 dancers, Swan Lake features vivid hand-painted sets, detailed hand-crafted costumes, rich storytelling and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music.

The production features Marius Petipa’s original choreography, lovingly retouched by Nadezhda Kalinina. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, with special effects and makeup designed by Irina Strukova.

World Ballet Series’ Swan Lake is produced by Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions.

Based in Los Angeles, Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions is led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, who have created, produced, and toured original productions of some of the world’s most cherished ballets as part of World Ballet Series.

Through their work, Gorskaya and Hartwick aim to develop the ballet audiences of tomorrow and ensure that the whole country has access to the art form. To date, World Ballet Series has travelled to more than 280 cities reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

Tickets start at $40.

Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net