SVEC awards $10K in scholarships to local high school seniors

Sixteen local students have been awarded $10,000 in scholarships from the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.

Recipients have parents or guardians who are co-op members.

The following will receive $1,000 scholarships:

Nicole Grady, Buffalo Gap

Madison Haines, Millbrook

Jordyn Hansbrough, Millbrook

Trinity Hasse, Luray

Hayden Hershey, Strasburg

Evan Kulp, Turner Ashby

Abrie Martin, Spotswood

Sydney Orndorff, James Wood

Jailynn Rivera, Handley

Jacob Wangler, Wilson Memorial

The next round of Operation Round Up grants has a deadline of June 14, 2023.

The Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives awarded more than $68,000 in college scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

Recipients of the association’s scholarships are students whose parents live in areas served by electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The following students from SVEC’s territory received $1,000 awards: