SVEC awards $10K in scholarships to local high school seniors

Sixteen local students have been awarded $10,000 in scholarships from the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative.
Recipients have parents or guardians who are co-op members.
The following will receive $1,000 scholarships:
- Nicole Grady, Buffalo Gap
- Madison Haines, Millbrook
- Jordyn Hansbrough, Millbrook
- Trinity Hasse, Luray
- Hayden Hershey, Strasburg
- Evan Kulp, Turner Ashby
- Abrie Martin, Spotswood
- Sydney Orndorff, James Wood
- Jailynn Rivera, Handley
- Jacob Wangler, Wilson Memorial
The next round of Operation Round Up grants has a deadline of June 14, 2023.
The Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives awarded more than $68,000 in college scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Recipients of the association’s scholarships are students whose parents live in areas served by electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The following students from SVEC’s territory received $1,000 awards:
- Rebekah Clouse, James Wood
- Mary Cyzick, Turner Ashby
- Michaela Koch, Sherando
- Briley Loan, Turner Ashby
- Dillon Schaefer, Riverheads
- Benjamin Tollok, James Wood