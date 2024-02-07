Survivor-led human trafficking summit offered at VCU in Richmond this week

The fourth annual Human Trafficking Summit will be held this week at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond. The event will also be offered online.

The event is hosted by the Regional Interdisciplinary Collaborative Working to Disrupt Human Trafficking featuring representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and stakeholders working to disrupt human trafficking from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The survivor-led summit will focus on “Expanding Community Partnerships to Address Human Trafficking.”

The two-day summit features an array of speakers engaged in the fight against human trafficking who work across multiple disciplines including health care, technology, law enforcement, academia, social services, survivor advocacy and more.

Registration is required for the event.

For more information, visit https://disrupttrafficking.org/2024-summit/