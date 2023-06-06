Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssurvey which american cities are best for nude bicycling
U.S./World

Survey: Which American cities are best for nude bicycling?

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
bicycle cyclist helmet bicyclist bike lane traffic city
(© Timelynx – stock.adobe.com)

World Naked Bike Ride began in 2001 to celebrate the power of the human body.

But, where can cyclists ride naked and not pedal afoul of the law?

LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Cities for Naked Biking by comparing the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories: naked biking events, local interest in nude cycling, bikeability and legal bumps in the road, such as public nudity laws, among 11 total metrics.

The best city for biking naked is Philadelphia, followed by Portland, Seattle, New York and Austin.

Alexandria, Virginia is No. 33, Arlington is No. 57, Richmond is No. 125 and Virginia Beach is No. 174.

Norfolk is No. 188, Newport News is No. 190 and Chesapeake is No. 193 of 200 cities.

Surprise, Ariz. is the worst city for biking naked, followed by Miramar, Fla. Glendale, Ariz., Pembroke Pines, Fla. and Port St. Lucie, Fla.

According to LawnStarter, public nudity is permitted in Philadelphia if you are not being “lewd.” Men and women can also be topless in the city of Brotherly Love.

Naked biking is most popular in Portland with the highest Google search interest for the annual event. Although the city has a high population of nude residents, nudity in public is illegal.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

Artificial intelligence
U.S./World

Virginia Tech professor shares benefits of artificial intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Virginia

Former Catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14-year-old

Chris Graham

A former Catholic priest has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old in Virginia in the 1980s.

Bottles Waynesboro
Culture

Three years in, Bottles’ owners finally taking a moment to celebrate their success

Crystal Graham

Bottles in Waynesboro is marking three years June 15-18 – a four-day celebration years in the making.

baseball
Sports

FredNats Notebook: Streaking Nats look to build on recent success

Scott Ratcliffe
Karen Hult Virginia Tech
U.S./World

Political expert on Mike Pence’s historical presidential run against Donald Trump

Crystal Graham
theater
Culture

ShenanArts’ fall 2023 theater season includes ‘Anastasia The Musical’

Rebecca Barnabi
ethan o'donnell
Sports

UVA’s Ethan O’Donnell battles through rough weekend, has eyes on Duke, Omaha

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy