Study: Virginia voters do not trust Glenn Youngkin on abortion

Voters in competitive legislative districts in Virginia do not trust Republican leadership on the issue of abortion and believe politicians should not interfere with a patient’s private medical decisions, according to polling released today.

Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC and Vote Pro-Choice will invest a combined $2 million in Virginia to support candidates campaigning on protections for reproductive freedom and abortion care.

“Abortion is a deeply personal decision that needs to remain between a patient and their healthcare provider. Unfortunately, we’re not surprised to see Glenn Youngkin, alongside other Virginia MAGA Republican politicians, lying about their intentions to interfere in our healthcare decisions and ban all abortion if they take power,” said Sara Tabatabaie, chief political officer for Vote Pro-Choice. “That’s why we need to vote for Democratic candidates who will protect our reproductive freedom from government interference. We’re proud to support so many leaders in Virginia who are campaigning to make sure that every person has the freedom to control if and when to start or grow a family.”

The two groups announced the investment in field, digital and mail tactics today. The program includes nearly $700,000 in field efforts, more than $300,000 in mail, and substantial digital investments, including Vote Pro-Choice’s voter guide, across critical battleground districts.

“When it comes to their reproductive rights, Virginians trust Planned Parenthood and know they can’t trust Glenn Youngkin. Glenn Youngkin told us what he will do if he has an anti-abortion legislature after this election: he will ban abortion,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director for the Planned Parenthood Virginia PAC. “And we know he won’t stop at 15 weeks. Governor Youngkin has made clear that he will sign any piece of anti-abortion legislation that makes it to his desk. This ban he is arguing for is just the beginning. We need to ensure that these deeply personal decisions stay between a patient and their provider, not politicians.

“It is our responsibility to ensure Virginia voters know that these anti-abortion extremists will stop at nothing to take away their rights. We have to make sure they don’t have that opportunity.”