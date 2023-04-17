Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsstuarts draft hs names new girls hoops coach replacing the guy with the three percenters tattoo
Sports

Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo

Chris Graham
Published date:
james carter
Photo: Facebook/Stuarts Draft High School

The girls basketball head coach job at Stuarts Draft High School quietly came open after an Augusta Free Press report in February drew public attention to head coach James Carter’s prominent antigovernment militia tattoo.

Carter, SDHS principal Nick Nycum, the high school’s athletics director, Jeremiah Major, and Augusta County schools superintendent Eric Bond all declined to comment for the Feb. 22 AFP report, which detailed how a parent had brought the tattoo, a large Three Percenters logo on Carter’s right forearm, to the attention of school system officials.

That the girls basketball coach position had become open since the AFP report two months only became public knowledge today with a report in the News Leader that the school has hired a new head coach, Chad Seibert, a former assistant coach at Bridgewater College and Mary Baldwin University.

“All the ingredients you need for success from a community, from an administration, was there,” Seibert told the News Leader. “The JV team was very successful last year. There’s some good young talent coming up. They’re going to have a group of seniors next year that’s going to give us a chance to be competitive right away. I felt like it just checked so many boxes for us that it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Seibert, according to the News Leader report, was introduced to the team as the new head coach last week.

The Stuarts Draft girls basketball team finished the 2022-2023 season with a 4-18 record. In the three seasons since Carter returned as the head coach for the program in 2020, his teams played to a 10-38 overall record.

In his first five-year stint as the head coach at Stuarts Draft, Carter’s teams compiled a 60-43 record, including a 22-7 mark in the 2016-2017 season, in which the Cougars earned a state tournament berth.

The tattoo first came to the attention of parents in the Stuarts Draft community who reached out to us about Carter, who is also a special education teacher at SDHS, in a Jan. 24 photo of Carter posted to the Stuarts Draft High School Facebook page.

The Three Percenters group that the tattoo on Carter’s forearm pays homage to is a loosely affiliated militia group that advocates armed resistance to the federal government.

Members of Three Percenters groups have been involved in multiple threats aimed at federal authorities, state legislators and the plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The only person affiliated with Augusta County Public Schools who commented on the issue with Carter for our report in February was Nick Collins, the chairman of the Augusta County School Board, who told AFP that he had not been aware of any situation that had existed with Carter until we reached out to about the concerns of parents over the tattoo.

“A lot of our employees have tattoos of one sort or another, and we’ve had to address issues with a number of things that have come up over the years with items that teachers have in their classrooms. For the time being, I want to see where this thing is going to go before I say much more about this,” Collins said.

On a personal level, Collins noted that he has known Carter, a Buffalo Gap High School graduate and Staunton native, “for a long time, since the early 2000s when he was coaching at Buffalo Gap High School, and I think he’s done a great job,” Collins said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 No arrests: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation
2 Democrat Jade Harris ready for uphill battle in Third Senate District race
3 Gas prices are still going up: The near-term trend is not looking good, either
4 Stuarts Draft HS names new girls hoops coach, replacing the guy with the Three Percenters tattoo
5 Sportswriter Tucker McLaughlin Jr. passes away at 67 after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

jon moxley
Sports

Tony Khan needs to cut bait with Jon Moxley before he does more damage to AEW brand

Chris Graham
police investigation
Local

No arrests: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation

Crystal Graham

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the department has been “working around the clock” on the incident that left a teen and young adult dead.

isaiah wong miami uva
Sports

Miami point guard Isaiah Wong declares for NBA Draft: Is this a good move?

Chris Graham

Miami point guard Isaiah Wong is entering the NBA Draft, and isn’t planning to return to school, a curious move considering his uncertain draft status.

Virginia

EBT payments now accepted for online grocery orders from Kroger

Rebecca Barnabi
solar native flowers
Virginia

Pollinator-friendly solar energy program gaining ground in Virginia

Crystal Graham
women in data science blacksburg
Virginia

Women in Data Science Blacksburg conference to inspire, support education

Crystal Graham
volunteer group
Virginia

Nomination period open for the 2023 Governor’s Awards on Volunteerism

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy