Staunton Reservoir back at normal water level with recent rains

Rain and snow over the past few weeks have the Staunton Reservoir back at normal levels, the city government reported on Tuesday.

At its lowest point in the fall, the reservoir was about 12 feet below its normal water level.

The city has recorded more than nine inches of rain in the past two months, which has water flowing freely over the dam again.

Even with the recent rains, the U.S. Drought Monitor still highlights Staunton and Augusta County as, “abnormally dry.”

On average, Staunton receives around 40 inches of rainfall in a year.

In 2023, the city measured a total just shy of 32 inches at the Staunton Water Treatment Plant.