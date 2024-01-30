Countries
Home Staunton Reservoir back at normal water level with recent rains
Climate, Local

Staunton Reservoir back at normal water level with recent rains

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Rain and snow over the past few weeks have the Staunton Reservoir back at normal levels, the city government reported on Tuesday.

At its lowest point in the fall, the reservoir was about 12 feet below its normal water level.

The city has recorded more than nine inches of rain in the past two months, which has water flowing freely over the dam again.

Even with the recent rains, the U.S. Drought Monitor still highlights Staunton and Augusta County as, “abnormally dry.”

On average, Staunton receives around 40 inches of rainfall in a year.

In 2023, the city measured a total just shy of 32 inches at the Staunton Water Treatment Plant.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

