Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of March 11-15

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.gov.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 1 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

Mile marker 35 to 37, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 269/850 (North Mountain Road/Longdale Furnace Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 630 (Griffith Road) and Route 705/646 (Meadowdale Road/Ross Lane) for maintenance to bridge over railway, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Moss Run Road) and Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 220 (Hot Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 640 (Falls Road) and Route 684 (Dunbrack Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 55 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for debris pickup and fence repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 199, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 90 to 93, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for inspection of Route 285 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (March 17).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 205, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening and moving equipment, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 25. Daytime shoulder closures for tree removal and maintenance operations, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 831 (Old White Hill Road) and Route 655 (Walnut Hills Road) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 778 (Harriston Road) and Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 602 (Summerdean Road) – Utility work in right of way between Route 682 (McKinley Road) and Route 677 (Shemariah Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 – March 28.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Middle River bridge closed beginning Wednesday, February 28. Traffic can use nearby Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge.

Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 240 to 256, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures in various locations for ditch cleaning operations, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 244 to 247, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Cantermill Lane and Route 257 (Friedens Church Road/Dinkel Avenue) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

*NEW* Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Holly Avenue and Augusta County line for maintenance to bridge over South River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 638 (Mill Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 633 (Mill Creek Crossroads) and Route 629 (Mt. Carmel Road) for culvert and pipe replacements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays March 11 – March 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for grass seeding, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 22. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 302, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for grass seeding, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 22. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 316 to 319, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 317 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 318, northbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 815 (Blossom Drive) and Clarke County line for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 14 – 27.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road) and Route 659 (Burnt Factory Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures near Route 661 (Redbud Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 661/839 (Welltown Road/Amoco Lane) and I-81 on- and off-ramps for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 872 (Hood Way) for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 644 (Papermill Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 37 for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and Route 661 (Redbud Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound alternating lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 643 (Retreat Road) for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramp for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile left lane closures for grass seeding, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 22. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures along on-ramp to I-66 westbound for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.