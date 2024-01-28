Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Jan. 29-Feb. 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 1 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for debris cleanup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 17 to 19, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures for drainage work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 9.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 3605 (South Rayon Drive/West Edgemont Drive, Covington) – Flagger traffic control between West Jackson Street and Jackson River Sports Complex for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris cleanup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile Marker 199 to 205, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Exit 96, eastbound – Left shoulder closures for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile Marker 205 to 207, northbound – No lane closures, but survey work in right of way, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. Work is related to construction of I-81 auxiliary lane project.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 227, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for guardrail repairs and shoulder maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 234 to 233, southbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch repairs and tree removal, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Be alert for construction equipment moving in and out of median due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30. No lane or shoulder closures expected.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Business Route 211 (East Main Street, Luray) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Route 667 (Dry Run Road) intersection for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 29 – February 8.

*NEW* Route 340 – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) and Luray northern town limits for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 29 – February 8.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) – Flagger traffic control between intersections with Route 340 for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 29 – February 8.

*NEW* Route 616 (Leaksville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 211 (Main Street, Luray) and Route 639 (Lakewood Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 29 – February 8.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 267 to 270, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over North Fork Shenandoah River, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

*NEW* Mile marker 296 to 298, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for bridge work over tributary to Smith Creek, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 3.

*NEW* Route 623 (Back Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Saumsville Road/Zepp Road) and Route 658 (Burke Hill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 29 – February 8.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 638 (Junction Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 824 (Fox Den Road) and Route 757 (Green Acre Drive) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. January 29 – February 8.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 305 to 320, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 307 and Exit 317 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 1167 (Commonwealth Court) and Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) for installing of signs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) – Southbound shoulder closures between Route 661 (Welltown Road) and Route 838 (McCanns Road) for installing of signs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Route 847/642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) to Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for tree removal operations, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW*Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures between Business Route 7 (East Main Street, Berryville) and ramp to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW*Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between Business Route 7/FR-729 (West Main Street/Trapp Hill Road) and ramp to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW*Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 1001 (Academy Street, Berryville) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Single lane and shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail improvements, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.