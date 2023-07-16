Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT updated work schedule for July 17-21

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 18 to 24, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 20 to 18, westbound – Left lane closures for cleaning under cable barrier, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 27 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over CSX railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 33 to 41, eastbound – Overnight alternating mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) intersection for pipe replacement, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 18 – 27.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 603 (Richardson Gorge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road/Twin Ridge Drive) and Route 607 (Switzerland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 – 31.

*NEW* Route 633 (Pig Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 629 (Deerfield Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 – 31.

*NEW* Route 680 (Chimney Run Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 – 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 44, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 56 to 55, westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating mobile lane closures for pavement marking operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday (July 16) through Tuesday nights.

Mile marker 176 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, bridge maintenance over Cedar Creek, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of August 27.

Mile marker 181 to 178, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights through August 17.

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 185, northbound and southbound –Alternating lane closures, bridge inspection over Buffalo Creek, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, bridge maintenance over Hops Hill Road, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of September 20.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, bridge maintenance over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights through October 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Blue Grass Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 677 (Kygers Hill Road) and Route 611 (South Buffalo Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday.

Route 639 (Ebenezer Circle) – Flagger traffic control between eastern and western intersections with Route 60 (West Midland Trail) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday.

Route 674 (Union Run) – Flagger traffic control between Route 251 (Collierstown Road) and Route 670 (Spring Valley Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday.

Route 706 (Steeles Fort Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 606 (Raphine Road) for pavement repairs, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Jackson River Road/Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between 0.6 north of Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) and Route 632 (The Pines Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through August 26.

*UPDATE* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) and Route 615 (Davis Run Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Big Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Jackson River Road) and Route 694 (Little Valley Road) for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 24.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 88 to 98, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 97 to 95, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3. Occasional overnight on-ramp closures at exit 96. During ramp closures, traffic will be detoured to exit 94.

*NEW* Mile marker 98 to 88, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations and pipe repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 212 to 211, southbound – Occasional overnight single lane closures, bridge maintenance over Route 662 (Stover School Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 27.

Mile marker 219 to 221, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Mile marker 221 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures including along Exits 221, 222 and 225 off-ramps for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28. Possible closure of northbound Exit 225 off-ramp as needed.

*NEW* Mile marker 225 to 227, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 227 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday night (July 16).

Mile marker 233 to 235, northbound and southbound – left shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 234 to 235, northbound – Overnight single lane closures, bride maintenance over Shenandoah Valley Railroad line, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 666 (Lofton Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 10.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 616 (Dam Town Road/Fort Defiance Road) and Staunton city limits for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway, Fishersville) – Eastbound and westbound overnight mobile lane closures between southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps and Route 792 (Brand Station Road/Sangers Lane), including closures as needed of southbound I-81 on-ramp for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of July 28.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Overnight closures of ramps onto southbound I-81 as needed for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 28.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 1721 (Grandview Drive) and Route 649 (Augusta Farms Road/Locust Grove Lane) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) and Route 795 (Entry School Road) for replacement of two bridges over tributary to Meadow Run stream with box culverts, July 17 – August 18. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 652 (Guthrie Road) and Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) for paving operations, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of August 10.

Route 654 (White Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 800 (Folly Mills Station Road/Springfield Lane) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 238 to 237, southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 240 to 250, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement treatment, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the night of September 7.

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for placement of bridge beams. Overnight single lane closures on Monday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for bridge work. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

Mile marker 263 to 260, southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 260, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for soil cleanup, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Vine Street/Mt. Clinton Pike and Route 653 (Front Street/Toll Gate Lane) for utility design and survey work, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 – August 1.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 639 (Monger Hill Road/Nicholson Road) and Elkton town limits for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures with flagger traffic control at signalized intersections between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 276/620 (Cross Keys Road/Indian Trail Road) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of July 27.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 28. Be alert for travel-lane shifts. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

*NEW* Route 33 Business (Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures and flagger control as needed between Route 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) and Elkton town limits for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 605 (The Point Street/Main Street) intersection for inspection of bridge over North River, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 752 (Beaver Creek Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 745 (Martin Miller Road) for replacement of Spring Creek bridge, through September 28. Follow posted detour.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating mobile lane closures between Shenandoah County line and Route 340 for pavement marking operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound alternating mobile lane closures between Route 611 (Clearview Road) and Rappahannock County line for pavement marking operations, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 211 Business (Main Street, Luray) – Eastbound alternating mobile lane closures between Luray town limits and Route Route 211 (Lee Highway), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

*NEW* Route 340 Business (Broad Street) – Northbound and southbound alternating mobile lane closures between Route 340 and Luray town limits, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control near Route 658 (Kimball Road/Pass Run Road) intersection for inspection of bridge over Pass Run, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (South Antioch Road) and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

Route 689 (South Antioch Road/Stonyman Road/Ida Road/Marksville Road/Chapel Road) – Flagger traffic control between Stanley town limits and Luray town limits for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 28.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 265 to 264, southbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for soil cleanup, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday night.

Mile marker 271 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to bridges over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of August 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 600 (Headley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for work related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening over Route 840, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.

*NEW* Mile marker 304 to 306, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for sign work, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday (July 16) through Tuesday nights.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating mobile lane closures between Winchester city limits and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 – 25.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Barley Drive and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound mobile shoulder closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 703 (Whitacre Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 – 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 819 (Old Middle Road) and Route 652 (Apple Valley Road) for pavement treatment, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 28.

Route 672 (Hopewell Road) – Road closed overnight between at I-81 and Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) including I-81 off-ramps for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night (July 16).

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Work begins July 17 with estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 1 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 13 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for work related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening over Route 840, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 9.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and I-66 on-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Rainbow Way for inspection of bridge over Gooney Run, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 649 (Browntown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for replacement of tributary to Gooney Run bridge superstructure, through July 27. Follow posted detour.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.