Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of Sept. 25-29

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe maintenance, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 20, eastbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 16 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control or mobile lane closures for pavement patching, ditch work, pipe replacement, brush cutting and mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 600 (Bolars Draft Road) and three miles east for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Burger Lane) and Route 615 (Main Street, Hot Springs) for utility work, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through October 6.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 43, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe replacement, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 175 to 178, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Cedar Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 8.

*NEW* Mile marker 177 to 178, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 183 to 182, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 183 to 184, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 679 (Hops Hill Road), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Mile marker 194 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridges over Route 11 (Lee Highway), 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 631 (Union School Road) – Closed to through traffic through November 9 between Route 638 (Muddy Lane) and Route 638 (Stillhouse Drive) for replacement of bridge over Kerrs Creek tributary. Follow posted detour.

Route 679 (Hops Hill Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 11 intersection (Lee Highway) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

*NEW* Route 692 (Cedar Creek Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control near Route 609 intersections (Red Mill Road) for maintenance of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. through night of October 2.

*NEW* Route 759 (Arnolds Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 130 (Wert Faulkner Highway) and Route 782 (Black Ridge Lane/James River Road) for inspection of bridge over James River and CSX railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 87 to 95, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through night of October 9.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 96 to 100, eastbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving and rumble strip installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 4.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights October 1 through October 4.

Mile marker 211 to 207, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of October 29.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over eastbound I-64, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 3.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Norfolk Southern railway and Augusta Woods Drive, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 233 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspection of bridge over railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 235, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. September 25 through November 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound 24/7 shoulder closures near intersection with Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

*NEW* Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 694 (Mount Tabor Road) and Route 710 (Mill Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 2003 (Wayside Drive/Triangle Drive) for paving operations, on nights through October 6.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound 24/7 shoulder closures in area of I-81 interchange exit 235 for turn lane construction, estimated completion in May 2024. Flagger traffic control as needed for nighttime and overnight work.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange (Middlebrook Avenue) for Route 262 widening project, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Mount Torrey Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 1511 (Flory Avenue) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday night.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through October 30.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

Route 708 (Glebe School Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 707 (Livick Road) and Route 876 (Cattleman Road) for replacement of bridge over Back Creek, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Fishersville area for pavement treatment on parts of Route 1307 (Orr Drive), Route 1308 (Lea Drive), Route 1323 (Wyndham Hill Drive), Route 1332, Route 1387 (Beatrice Court), Route 1388 (Sophia Court), Route 1389 (Lillian Drive), Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive), Route 1391 (Emerald Heights Drive), Route 1392 (Johns Valley Drive), Route 1393 (Marie Court), Route 1394 (Fesha Lane), Route 1395 (Lost Pond Court), Route 1396 (Peterson Place), Route 1397 (Hidden Valley Court), Route 1398 (Molly Court), and Route 1399 (Ida Court), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 240 to 257, northbound and southbound – Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 240, 243, 245, 247, 251 and 257. Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through September 2024. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project and Route 720 bridge replacement.

*NEW* Exit 242 to 249, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for pavement marking, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 21.

*UPDATE* Exit 252 to 264, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for cleaning of drainage structures, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

Route 256 (3rd Street, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Route 340 (Augusta Avenue) for paving operations, on nights through October 6.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated project completion in November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 33 (Old Spotswood Trail) and Route 602 (East Point Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Shoulder closures and flagger traffic control as needed between Route 995 (Koiner Ford Road) and Route 680 (Oak Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 22.

*NEW* Route 708 (Goods Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 676 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 672 (Pineville Road) for replacement of bridge with box culvert, October 2 through October 12. Follow posted detour.

Route 720/718 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Route 991 (Jacob Burner Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Route 996 (McGaheysville Road) and Route 641 (Cave Hill Road) for pole installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (September 30).

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Sunnyview Drive) and Route 686 (Smeltzers Road) for pavement resurfacing, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (September 24).

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Stonyman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 (US Highway Basin/Virginia Avenue) and Route 689 (Antioch Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 689 (Antioch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Business Route 340 and Luray town limits for pavement resurfacing, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 805 (Brannertown Lane) and Route 728 (Flat Rock Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 635 (Bowman Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Strasburg town limits and Warren County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 9.

Route 661 (Ridgeley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 802 (Franley Lane) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 6.

Route 730 (Moreland Gap Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and George Washington National Forest for pipe repairs and installation, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October 9. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control in the Strasburg area for pavement treatment on parts of Route 667 (Lupton Road), Route 1100 (Little Sorrel Drive), Route 1101 (Wise Avenue), Route 1102 (Breckenridge Court), Route 1103 (Greenleaf Road) and Route 1105 (Koy Court), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 6.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Two-way traffic maintained with lane shifts between Route 1017 (Barley Drive) and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for turn lane construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound right lane closures between Route 11 off-ramp and Route 622 on-ramp for maintenance to bridge over W&W railway, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of October 30.

Route 37 – Overnight northbound single lane closures between I-81 on- and off-ramps for maintenance to bridge over I-81, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound overnight lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 600 (Hayfield Road) and West Virginia line, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday night (September 24).

Route 277 (Fairfax Street/Fairfax Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Clarke County line and Route 11 (Main Street, Stephens City) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights through November 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 628 (Middle Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1172 (Rubinette Way) and Route 621 (Jones Road) for pavement resurfacing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 13.

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) Flagger traffic between Route 656 (Greenwood Road) and Clarke County line for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 6.

*UPDATE* Route 656 (Greenwood Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 7 (Berryville Pike) for concrete ditch installation, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2024.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound single lane closures as needed between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Shepherds Mill Road for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (September 24-25).

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 7 Business just east of Berryville for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion December 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 621 (Tilthammer Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 651 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 723 (Millwood Road) for slope work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Road is open during non-work hours.

Route 622 (Swift Shoals Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 625 (Kennel Road) and Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway) for replacement of bridge over Shenandoah River tributary, through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 6 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single right lane closures for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern railway and Shenandoah River, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in fall 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) and Route 607 (Rocky Lane) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 522 (Remount Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 665 (Chester Gap Road) and Route 604 (Harmony Hollow Road) for tree removal operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 702 (Baugh Drive) – Flagger traffic control between Baker Plaza and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 6.