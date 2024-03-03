Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of March 4-8

VDOT has updated its schedule of construction and maintenance that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 1 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail improvements, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through April 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 4, westbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Ogle Creek, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Exit 21, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 29 to 30, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for repairs to bridge over Route 42, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

Mile marker 37 to 35, westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 850/269 (North Mountain Road/Longdale Furnace Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Nida Lane) and Route 610 (Mill Branch Road) for maintenance to bridge over Mill Branch, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 630 (Griffith Road) and Route 705/646 (Meadowdale Road/Ross Lane) for maintenance to bridge over railway, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 45 to 48, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 629, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 53 to 41, westbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 763 and Mill Creek, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 174 to 188, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 251/11 Business (Link Road/Main Street, Lexington) and Route 60 (East Midland Trail) on- and off-ramps for inspection of Route 671 (Old Farm Road) overpass bridge, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 681 (Greenhouse Road) – No lane closures but utility work happening in right of way between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Route 1135 (Woodhill Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 205 to 218, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for debris pickup, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 212 to 214, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 11 bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of March 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 224, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 220 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane and shoulder closures for shoulder strengthening and moving equipment, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of March 15. Overnight alternating lane closures along southbound 221 off-ramp for inspection of bridge over Route 11, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday night. Daytime shoulder closures for tree removal and maintenance operations, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 14. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 236 to 235, southbound – Left shoulder closures for tree removal operations in the median, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 24.

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Eastbound and westbound overnight alternating lane closures between Staunton city limits and Route 792 (Brand Station Road) for I-81 bridge inspections, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday night. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures due to widening project in the area of the Route 252 (Middlebrook Avenue) interchange, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 29. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 14.

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Middle River bridge closed beginning Wednesday, February 28. Traffic can use nearby Route 774 (Cline River Road) bridge.

Route 795 (Entry School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 14.

Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 797 (Miller Road) and Route 608 (Long Meadow Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 14.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 244, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures in various locations for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll traffic control as needed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. During slow-roll operations, temporary on-ramp closures possible at exits 243, 245 and 247. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 244, southbound – Right shoulder closures for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 – March 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 5.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – 24/7 shoulder closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Single lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement with expected project completion in fall of 2026.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound alternating lane closures near Elkton town limits for maintenance to bridges over Route 340, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 605 (Main Street, Port Republic) and Route 1601 (New Haven Road) for maintenance to bridge over North River, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures near Elkton southern town limits for maintenance to Route 33 overpass bridges, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Route 614 (South Middle Road) and Route 292 (Conicville Boulevard) for brush removal, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Woods Chapel Road) and Route 732 (Cardinal Road) for bridge work over tributary to Smith Creek, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (March 3).

*UPDATE* Route 625 (Harman Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Southbound daytime mobile lane closures for line painting, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

Mile marker 318, northbound – Right shoulder closures for brush removal, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) Northbound and southbound shoulder closures between Route 661/839 (Welltown Road/Amoco Lane) and I-81 on- and off-ramps for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) Right shoulder closures between Route 814 (Fay Street) and Route 37 off-ramp for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) Northbound right shoulder closures between Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive) and Route 872 (Hood Way) for signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) Shoulder closures between Route 1103 (Fourth Street) and Route 625 (Fifth Street) for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound alternating lane closures between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and Route 644 (Papermill Road) for ditch cleaning operations, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 642 (Hillandale Lane/Tasker Road) – Shoulder closures near Route 37 for utility work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 – March 15.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 6 off-ramp for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 15.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Southbound daytime mobile lane closures for line painting, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in winter 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound right shoulder closures along on-ramp to I-66 westbound for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.