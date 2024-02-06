Countries
Staunton begins 2025 budget season with joint discussion of school system needs
Govt/Politics, Local

Staunton begins 2025 budget season with joint discussion of school system needs

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board held a joint work session on January 25 to discuss the fiscal year 2025 school budget.

Renovations and new construction proposed at Shelburne Middle School, and before and after-school childcare were also discussed.

“Like always, we’re going to plan to come in with a level budget,” said Staunton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Garrett Smith.

The 2025 budget will be officially presented by City Manager Leslie Beauregard to city council on March 28, 2024. Until then, budget work sessions have begun. City council will have another work session on Feb. 22 on the fiscal year 2025-2029 capital improvement plan.

Community members will have many opportunities to provide comment at public hearings and work sessions:

Thursday, March 28

  • 5 p.m., City Manager FY 2025 proposed budget presentation

Thursday,  April 4

  • 5 p.m., budget work session

Thursday, April 11

  • 5 p.m., budget work session (joint meeting with City Schools)
  • 7 p.m., public hearing on all budget ordinances

Thursday, April 18

  • 7:30 p.m., budget work session (Following Planning Commission Meeting)

Thursday, April 25

  • 5 p.m., budget work session
  • 7 p.m., consideration of the City Council FY 2025 adopted budget and FY 2025-2029 capital improvement plan

The public is encouraged to participate in various ways:

  • Contact the entire city council with a single email sent to [email protected]
  • Leave comments with the Clerk of Council at 540-332-3810
  • Attend meetings in person
  • Connect via Zoom, or listen to, the meetings online at ci.staunton.va.us/council

Additional information on the budget can be found on the city’s website.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

