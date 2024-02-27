Countries
Home Staunton Augusta Art Center to host photography book release by Jeremy Stern
Arts & Culture, Local

Staunton Augusta Art Center to host photography book release by Jeremy Stern

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

A photo book and pop-up exhibition by Staunton-based photographer Jeremy Stern is a photo exploration of individuals in Costa Rica building a wooden sailing ship in the jungle.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center will host the book release of “Displacement: Photo Book and Pop-Up Exhibition” on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Minimally subsiding at a jungle shipyard in Costa Rica, an idiosyncratic commune is building the world’s largest wooden cargo sailing ship. Their mission is to offer competitive zero emission shipping using traditional tall ships. Years behind schedule, and millions in debt to investors, the unique subculture is striving for an alternative future.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center, R. R. Smith Center for History & Art, is at 20 S. New Street, Staunton. Admission is free and open to the public.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

