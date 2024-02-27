Staunton Augusta Art Center to host photography book release by Jeremy Stern

A photo book and pop-up exhibition by Staunton-based photographer Jeremy Stern is a photo exploration of individuals in Costa Rica building a wooden sailing ship in the jungle.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center will host the book release of “Displacement: Photo Book and Pop-Up Exhibition” on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Minimally subsiding at a jungle shipyard in Costa Rica, an idiosyncratic commune is building the world’s largest wooden cargo sailing ship. Their mission is to offer competitive zero emission shipping using traditional tall ships. Years behind schedule, and millions in debt to investors, the unique subculture is striving for an alternative future.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center, R. R. Smith Center for History & Art, is at 20 S. New Street, Staunton. Admission is free and open to the public.