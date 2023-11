State Del. Chris Runion (R-Bridgewater) worked with Cargill Turkeys to donate 132 turkeys this week to local food pantries.

Turkeys were donated to the Highland County Food Pantry, Hot Springs Food Pantry, Millboro Food Pantry and Craigsville Food Pantry.

Bath County Sheriff Robert Plecker and dispatcher Savannah Fix arranged for the turkeys to be delivered to the Millboro and Hot Springs pantries.

Find Us Faithful Too Ministries helped with the Craigsville Food Pantry.