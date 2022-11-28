Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among inductees in Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in the hall’s Class of 2023.

Ratcliffe was the long-time sports editor at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, and since 2018, he has been the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com, a popular UVA sports website.

A four-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, Ratcliffe has won more than 80 awards for his work, including national honors from the Associated Press, Football Writers of America and United States Basketball Writers of America.

Ratcliffe has covered 12 Final Fours, 10 U.S. Open championships, eight Super Bowls, the Masters, the PGA Championship, the MLB playoffs and NASCAR in his four decades-plus career behind the keyboard.

A Heisman Trophy voter since the early 1980s and a charter member voter of the John Wooden Award, Ratcliffe has served as an AP voter over the years in both major sports, as president of the Atlantic Coast Conference Sports Media Association, and created the ACC’s Bob Bradley Courage and Spirit Award, basketball’s equivalent to football’s Brian Piccolo Award.

The 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame class includes UVA Baseball alum Ryan Zimmerman, UVA Football alum Shawn Moore, Virginia Tech Football alum DeAngelo Hall, two-time Olympic track and field gold medalist Francena McCorory, Roanoke College lacrosse All-American Bob Rotanz, 15-time national champion track and field star Sheila Trice-Myers, former William & Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock, and William & Mary football All-American Joe Montgomery.