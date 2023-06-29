Sports Radio: Another WWE title, Doink the Clown, L.A. Knight should win MITB

Why did the WWE add another world title to its ever-growing list of championships? AFP editor Chris Graham joins The Mark Moses Show to lay out the reasoning behind the move.

The segment from today’s show also goes into the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on Matt Borne, aka Doink the Clown, and Borne’s sordid history.

Also on the segment: should L.A. Knight win the Money in the Bank contract? (Spoiler alert: of course.)

