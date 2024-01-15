Sports Media Watch: ESPNer Pat McAfee playing the ‘I got canceled’ game

Pat McAfee, whining on his ESPN show today, complained about having been “canceled,” ostensibly referring to the backlash to him continuing to give vax-denier Aaron Rodgers a platform to spew his nonsense.

“As somebody who was canceled by both parties last week, both of them canceled me, two political parties canceled me last week, and we are still alive,” McAfee said, part of his usual shtick about being everyman, as if his everyman listeners all bring home $17 million a year to spend on wife-beaters.

Note that he prattled on about having been canceled on his ESPN show, which hasn’t been, and won’t be, anytime soon, canceled.

If only we could all be canceled the way McAfee has been canceled, right?

A prime time talking sports on ESPN talking sports without having to do any research, just spouting off the first thing that comes to mind, and getting paid 17 large – really, really, really large – for the trouble.

I’m not hating on the guy here.

Yeah, I’m not a fan, but I’m all for a guy making it big, even if I can’t figure out how this particular guy made it big.

Just, enough with the strawman bullshit.

Dude, you didn’t get canceled.

Ninety-nine-point-something percent of the world doesn’t even know you exist.

Be happy that you get to do what you do, make a ton of money doing it, and quit your bitchin’.