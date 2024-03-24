Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Softball: Virginia blanks #11 Clemson, 3-0, to take weekend series from Tigers
Sports

Softball: Virginia blanks #11 Clemson, 3-0, to take weekend series from Tigers

Chris Graham
Published date:
softball
(© Peieq – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia wrapped one of the more successful weekends in program history with a 3-0 win over #11 Clemson, to take the weekend series at Palmer Park.

Madi Harris (6-1, 0.53 ERA) threw five scoreless innings of relief in the win, striking out four, walking two and allowing three hits.

The series win is the first for Virginia (20-10, 7-5 ACC) over Clemson (22-9, 6-3 ACC) in program history.

“We met today to talk about throwing punches for 21 outs, having intent and being really focused. I don’t think anyone except us expected we would win a game, much less the series. I’m really proud of our belief, grit and fight,” UVA coach Joanna Hardin said after the game.

Virginia got on the board first in the bottom of the second. Kelsey Hackett, on second with two outs, hustled home on a slow-roll infield single off the bat of Kelly Ayer.

Jade Hylton’s two-run shot in the fifth inning took the lead out to 3-0 in favor of the ‘Hoos.

The lead would hold as Harris and the defense would lock things down in the seventh, retiring the side in order with an emphatic strikeout of the last batter to end the game and clinch the series.

Harris had also recorded the win in relief in Friday’s series opener, putting in four and a third scoreless innings in the 6-4 win.

“Madi Harris came up huge for the whole weekend and really kept them at bay all day today,” Hardin said. “It’s someone different every day. You never know who will get the big hit or have their big moment. That’s what makes this team special. Everyone is ready to go and hungry. There’s a deep belief in who we are and what we’re capable of being. I’m proud of the team for sticking through it and fighting through the weekend.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin’s Glenn Dome on the brink: Would he be willing to veto the budget to save it?
2 March Madness Notebook: JMU runs into buzzsaw; what’s next for Mark Byington?
3 March Madness Notebook: NC State’s Sweet 16 run shows how good the ACC is
4 How you can review the proposed fiscal year 2025 Augusta County government budget
5 Virginia man to serve 40 years for two fatal stabbings: a roommate and a sexual partner

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

March Madness Notebook: JMU runs into buzzsaw; what’s next for Mark Byington?

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

WBIT: Virginia falls in second round at Villanova, 73-55, to conclude 2023-2024 season

Chris Graham

Virginia and second-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton concluded their second straight .500 season with a 73-55 loss at Villanova on Sunday in the second round of the WBIT.

valley league baseball
Sports

Baseball: #13 Virginia completes weekend series sweep with 8-2 win at Pitt

Chris Graham

Kevin Jaxel, in his first career start, held Pitt to one run on two hits in five innings of work, lifting #13 Virginia to an 8-2 win, and a weekend series sweep.

wildfire
Climate, Virginia

Update: Six wildfires continue to burn in national forests in West Virginia, Virginia

Crystal Graham
rocky branch fire SNP update
Climate, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park Rocky Branch fire 10 percent contained; reduced visibility due to smoke

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
US & World

No jackpot winner in Powerball drawing Saturday; prize increases to $800 million

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 33 years in fatal home invasion, robbery scheme

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status