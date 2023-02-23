Countries
Sixth-ranked Virginia curb-stomped at BC: ‘Hoos look hopeless in 63-48 loss

Chris Graham
Published:
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia shot 32.2 percent from the floor, was 4-of-21 from three, couldn’t buy shots at the rim, and let Boston College shoot 52.0 percent.

That all added up to a listless 63-48 loss for the sixth-ranked Cavaliers, who had been tempting fate in its run through the bottom end of the ACC lately, and finally paid the price.

Jayden Gardner had 16 points for Virginia on 6-of-12 shooting. None of his teammates shot 50 percent from the floor, going a collective 13-of-47.

UVA’s leading scorer coming in, Armaan Franklin, had four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Kihei Clark had seven points on 3-of-11 shooting, with three assists – those three assists leading the team on the night.

That’s how bad things were.

Virginia (21-5, 13-4 ACC) fell into a tie for second place in the ACC with the loss, though that will be the least of Tony Bennett’s concerns tonight and going forward.

For the second straight game, the Cavaliers posted a season-low in points, and now over their last three games, all against teams with sub-.500 records, the guys are scoring an anemic 0.927 points per possession.

For Boston College (14-15, 8-10 ACC), it’s a signature win for coach Earl Grant, in his second season in Chestnut Hill, edging the Eagles closer to earning a bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Makai Ashton-Langford had 16 points to lead BC, which took the lead with 9:52 to go in the first half and never trailed thereafter.

Box score

uva bc box

Highlights

Link to highlights on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

