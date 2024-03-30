Showcase in Staunton to feature work of emerging artists; opening reception on Friday

An artist showcase opening Friday in Staunton will feature work from more than a dozen emerging artists.

The Staunton Emerging Artist Showcase runs April 5 to May 11 at the Staunton Augusta Art Center in downtown Staunton.

The showcase features multi-media artwork by local artists at various stages in their artistic careers.

The showcase includes the works of:

Sarah Jones

Leo Charre

Andrew Davis

Sage Latane Hastert

Hsini Des

Rob Mertens

Angus Carter

Pat Jarrett

Jeremy Starn

and more

An opening night reception will be held in the galleries on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

This exhibition is sponsored by the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center is located in the R.R. Smith Center for History & Art at 20 S. New St. in Staunton.

For more information, visit www.saartcenter.org