Home Showcase in Staunton to feature work of emerging artists; opening reception on Friday
Showcase in Staunton to feature work of emerging artists; opening reception on Friday

Crystal Graham
artist at work
(© anoushkatoronto – stock.adobe.com)

An artist showcase opening Friday in Staunton will feature work from more than a dozen emerging artists.

The Staunton Emerging Artist Showcase runs April 5 to May 11 at the Staunton Augusta Art Center in downtown Staunton.

The showcase features multi-media artwork by local artists at various stages in their artistic careers.

The showcase includes the works of:

  • Sarah Jones
  • Leo Charre
  • Andrew Davis
  • Sage Latane Hastert
  • Hsini Des
  • Rob Mertens
  • Angus Carter
  • Pat Jarrett
  • Jeremy Starn
  • and more

An opening night reception will be held in the galleries on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

This exhibition is sponsored by the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The Staunton Augusta Art Center is located in the R.R. Smith Center for History & Art at 20 S. New St. in Staunton.

For more information, visit www.saartcenter.org

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

