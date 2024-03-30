Showcase in Staunton to feature work of emerging artists; opening reception on Friday

An artist showcase opening Friday in Staunton will feature work from more than a dozen emerging artists.
The Staunton Emerging Artist Showcase runs April 5 to May 11 at the Staunton Augusta Art Center in downtown Staunton.
The showcase features multi-media artwork by local artists at various stages in their artistic careers.
The showcase includes the works of:
- Sarah Jones
- Leo Charre
- Andrew Davis
- Sage Latane Hastert
- Hsini Des
- Rob Mertens
- Angus Carter
- Pat Jarrett
- Jeremy Starn
- and more
An opening night reception will be held in the galleries on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
This exhibition is sponsored by the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
The Staunton Augusta Art Center is located in the R.R. Smith Center for History & Art at 20 S. New St. in Staunton.
For more information, visit www.saartcenter.org