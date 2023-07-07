Countries
Business, Local

Show them the money: UVA business school graduates earn the most in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia business economy
(© michaklootwijk – stock.adobe.com)

The most earned by business school graduates in the United States is students who call UVA their alma mater.

Both for one year out of business school and four years out of school, UVA produces the highest earners.

The second highest earners graduate from Emory University and earn an average of $107,945 annually. The top seven schools bring graduates an annual salary of more than $100,000 four years after graduation.

Venture Smarter, a business advice company, analyzed data from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business for a study.

UVA graduates come out on top having graduated from the Darden School of Business and achieving an average salary of $88,048 within one year of graduation. Four years after graduation, the average annual salary is $112,758. The salaries are 93 percent and 87 percent, respectively, above the national average. UVA graduates include a former CEO of Procter & Gamble, a former president of the NASDAQ stock exchange and the billionaire founder of New River Pharmaceutical.

One year after graduation, Emory University alumni earn the second highest with $78,394. After four years, they earn $107,945. Emory is a private research university in Atlanta whose alumni include the founder of Callaway Golf, a former CEO of Burger King and the late former CEO of Smith & Wesson.

George Washington University alumni earn the fifth highest salary one year out of school with $58,070, and $101,930 after four years. Alumni include the former chairman of the Samsung Group and current CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby.

At No. 7, graduates of Washington and Lee University in Lexington earn an average of $63,631 after one year and $98,403 after four years. Alumni include the former owner of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and magnate Rupert H. Johnson, vice chairman of Franklin Resources.

Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown University is at No. 8 with the second highest earnings one year after graduation at $82,850. After four years, alumni earn an average of $94,935. Alumni include the current CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and two former United States presidents, Lyndon B. Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press.

