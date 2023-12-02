Countries
Shooting victim found at 7-Eleven in Norfolk dies from injuries: Police investigating
Police, Virginia

Shooting victim found at 7-Eleven in Norfolk dies from injuries: Police investigating

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead.

Police called at 10:32 p.m. to the 7-Eleven on West Little Creek Road found 33-year-old Antwain D. Curtis suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Curtis was transported to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

As detectives continue to investigate this homicide, they encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

