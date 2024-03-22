Countries
Shenandoah National Park issues new trail closure advisories for Rocky Branch Fire 

Chris Graham
Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

Shenandoah National Park has closed Hull School Trail from Skyline Drive to Thornton River Upper Trail and Thornton River Upper Trail from the intersection of Hull School Trail to Skyline Drive due to the Rocky Branch Wildfire.

Closures still in place as of early Friday evening include Skyline Drive from Thornton Gap (mile 31.5) to Mathews Arm (mile 22.1), Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap, Rocky Branch Trail, Neighbor Mountain Trail, Jeremys Run Trail, and Byrds Nest 4 shelter.

A parkwide fire ban remains in effect.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and is now estimated to be 1,188 acres. Firefighters continue suppression activities and are establishing a fire line. Fire officials estimated 10 percent containment as of Friday morning.

National Park Service firefighters are working in partnership with Luray Fire Department and Virginia Department of Forestry on the firefighting effort.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No structures are immediately threatened by the fire.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

