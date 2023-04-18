Countries
Culture

Shenandoah National Park celebrates Wildflower Weekend May 6-7 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
wildflower weekend shenandoah national park
Photo courtesy Shenandoah National Park

Spring wildflowers and art will be celebrated during Shenandoah National Park’s 37th annual Wildflower Weekend, May 6-7.

Guided hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and importance of not only hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park, but other seasonal changes as well.

Winning entries in the park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest will be exhibited at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51) following a recognition ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on May 6.

Special features this year include a botanical art and journaling workshop led by watercolor artist Betty Gatewood on both Saturday and Sunday. No art experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided.

Guided hikes include the Passamaquoddy Loop, Mill Prong, the Skyland-Big Meadows Horse Trail from the Upper Hawksbill region, Millers Head, Snead Farm, the Appalachian Trail from Milam Gap to Tanner’s Ridge, Hightop Mountain, and South River Falls, as well as walks focusing on the spring birds and amphibians.

All programs are free. No reservations are needed.

However, there is a $30 entrance fee to the park (good for seven days). Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs.

The complete program schedule is posted at https://go.nps.gov/WildflowerWeekend

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

