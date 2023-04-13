Countries
newsnature foundation at wintergreen celebrates four decades of wildflower symposium
Culture

Nature Foundation at Wintergreen celebrates four decades of wildflower symposium

Crystal Graham
Published date:
wildflowers
(© Mark Baldwin – stock.adobe.com)

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen will celebrate the wildflowers of the Blue Ridge in all of its springtime glory during its 40th anniversary of its Spring Wildflower Symposium Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21 at the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen.

For the past 40 years, Wintergreen’s Spring Wildflower Symposium has offered guests and symposium attendees a close-up look at the best and most diverse coverage of wildflowers and mountain ecosystems.

Wintergreen’s unique setting features more than 30 miles of hiking trails and convenient access to diverse geological sites.

“This year’s symposium features a full program of walks and hikes, workshops, hands-on demonstrations and lectures with the country’s leading experts in their field,” said Doug Coleman, executive director of the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen. “There’s no way you could come away from this event without learning more about botany, ecology, entomology, geology and ornithology while taking in the beauty of the Blue Ridge.”

To register for the 40th anniversary of the Spring Wildflower Symposium, call (434) 325-8169 or email [email protected].

More information is available at www.tnfw.org/nature-events/spring-wildflower-symposium-2023/

Registration fees cover symposium events only and do not include accommodations.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

