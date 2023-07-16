Countries
newsseymour picks up first double a win richmond wins pitchers duel 2 1 at harrisburg
Seymour picks up first Double-A win: Richmond wins pitchers’ duel, 2-1, at Harrisburg

richmond flying squirrelsCarson Seymour picked up his first Double-A win with five strong innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Harrisburg Senators, 2-1, on Saturday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (42-41, 9-5), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, snapped their four-game losing streak, evening the series against the Senators (37-45, 6-8), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Seymour (1-2, 3.91 ERA), a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, allowed one run, a solo homer by James Wood, the top prospect in the Nats farm system, in the top of the second inning, over a season-high five innings with six strikeouts.

Richmond trailed, 2-1, entering the third inning. Against reliever Odalvi Javier, Wade Meckler tied the game with an RBI single.

Later in the frame, Vaun Brown brought Meckler home from first with a double to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Wil Jenson took over in the sixth and threw two scoreless innings, stranding our baserunners. Raymond Burgos fired a scoreless eighth inning.

In the ninth, J.T. Arruda hit a two-out triple to put the potential tying run at third for the Senators, but Juan Sanchez (Save, 2) worked a groundout from pinch-hitter Donovan Casey to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators play the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Lefthander Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 4.97) will make his first start since returning from the Futures Game for Richmond. Lefty Mitchell Parker (5-4, 5.31) will start for Harrisburg. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

