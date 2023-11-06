FSU punches ticket to ACC title game, Louisville one step closer: ACC Week 11 Power Rankings 

One spot in the ACC Championship Game has been officially clinched. And as a surprise to no one, it’s FSU, who broke away from Pitt in the second half, winning 24-7, the Seminoles 15th straight win.
With the FSU win over Pitt, the Seminoles are heading to Charlotte to play for the ACC title.
Who will Florida State face?
The other half of the title game is still technically up for grabs, but after Louisville’s blasting of Virginia Tech on Saturday, 34-3, the Cardinals control their own destiny, and certainly look the part.
With ACC games remaining against Virginia and Miami, UL head coach Jeff Brohm is closing in on an ACC title appearance in his first season.
Clemson and NC State came up big over the weekend. The Tigers dealt Notre Dame a death blow to its already teetering CFP hopes, winning in Death Valley, 31-23.
NC State used a huge fourth-down stop at the goal line late in the game to beat Miami, 20-6. The Wolfpack, at 6-3, are now bowl-eligible, with three games remaining.
Meanwhile, the rest of the conference continued the roller coaster ride, with some unexpected routes, and disappointing losses.
Here’s the current look at how things look in the ACC.
- FSU (9-0, 7-0 ACC) After spotting Pitt an early 7-0 lead, the Seminoles rolled, scoring 24 straight points for the 24-7 win. FSU is, by far, the most balanced team in the ACC and should win out. Up next is a rival game against slumping Miami.
- Louisville (8-1, 5-1 ACC) All signs are pointing toward an FSU-UL battle in the Queen City for the ACC Championship. Saturday the Cardinals dominated Virginia Tech, 34-3. While the Louisville offense looked crisp, even without star wide receiver Jamari Thrash, the Cardinal defense was dominating.
- Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC) The Blue Devils moved up two spots after beating Wake Forest, 24-21, Thursday night. Duke, despite being down to its third-string quarterback, found a way to win. Up next for Duke is the Victory Bell game at UNC.
- NC State (6-3, 3-2 ACC) Left for dead just a few weekends ago, the Wolfpack continue to show what good coaching can mean to a program. With a struggling offense, the defense forced four Miami turnovers in a 20-6 NC State win. Now bowl-eligible, the Wolfpack has three winnable games left, starting with Wake Forest.
- UNC (7-2, 3-2 ACC) Carolina was in full cruise-control mode in an easy win over Campbell, 59-7. UNC may believe they are still in the ACC race, until they peek at their remaining slate. UNC closes with Duke, Clemson and NC State.
- Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) The Tigers circled the wagons, and responded with a 31-23 win over Notre Dame Saturday. After losses to Miami and NC State, Clemson desperately needed a win. It might not mean much to the Tiger faithful, but the win pushes Clemson one game closer to bowl eligibility.
- Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC) The Yellow Jackets won back-to-back games for the first time this season, blasting Virginia, 45-17, in Charlottesville. GT is one win away from going bowling. After an impressive performance against UVA, even a difficult remaining schedule that includes games with Clemson, Syracuse and Georgia, isn’t daunting.
- Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC) Another ugly loss for the Hurricanes against NC State. Four turnovers, a horrible performance from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who threw three interceptions, The U is a mess. Up next for Miami is a battle with FSU in Tallahassee.
- Boston College (6-3, 3-2 ACC) Yep, BC is going bowling. The Eagles got an anything-but-impressive road win at Syracuse Saturday. But Boston College won the ugly game, 17-10. Eagle head coach Jeff Hafley, on the hot seat a few weeks ago, now is heading to postseason play.
- Virginia Tech (4-5, 3-2 ACC) The Hokies had a big opportunity at Louisville on Saturday, and the day was a disaster for VPI. The offense was lifeless all game against the Cardinals, who clearly became the ACC’s second-best team.
- Virginia (2-7, 1-4 ACC) Despite playing well during the month of October, turning the calendar was not kind to UVA. Saturday, the Cavaliers were steamrolled by Georgia Tech 45-17, allowing over 500 yards of offense.
- Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC) Wake suffered a walk-off loss to Duke Thursday night. The Demon Deacons have a tough road to bowl eligibility. Needing two wins, WF closes the season with games against NC State, Notre Dame, and Syracuse.
- Pitt (2-7, 1-4 ACC) The Panthers played hard against FSU, before falling 24-7. The solid effort moves Pitt from the bottom of the power rankings. But just barely.
- Syracuse (4-5, 0-5 ACC) The Orange have lost five in a row. While injuries have plagued Syracuse, so have turnovers, which will cost head coach Dino Babers his job the day after the Syracuse regular season concludes.