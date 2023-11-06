FSU punches ticket to ACC title game, Louisville one step closer: ACC Week 11 Power Rankings 

One spot in the ACC Championship Game has been officially clinched. And as a surprise to no one, it’s FSU, who broke away from Pitt in the second half, winning 24-7, the Seminoles 15th straight win.

With the FSU win over Pitt, the Seminoles are heading to Charlotte to play for the ACC title.

Who will Florida State face?

The other half of the title game is still technically up for grabs, but after Louisville’s blasting of Virginia Tech on Saturday, 34-3, the Cardinals control their own destiny, and certainly look the part.

With ACC games remaining against Virginia and Miami, UL head coach Jeff Brohm is closing in on an ACC title appearance in his first season.

Clemson and NC State came up big over the weekend. The Tigers dealt Notre Dame a death blow to its already teetering CFP hopes, winning in Death Valley, 31-23.

NC State used a huge fourth-down stop at the goal line late in the game to beat Miami, 20-6. The Wolfpack, at 6-3, are now bowl-eligible, with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, the rest of the conference continued the roller coaster ride, with some unexpected routes, and disappointing losses.

Here’s the current look at how things look in the ACC.