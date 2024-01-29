Scott German: The biggest stages can bring about the most disappointing outcomes

Purple was the theme Sunday in Downtown Baltimore. Purple flags, jerseys, cars, even skyscrapers illuminating purple.

Hope was also the theme before Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens, was awash in purple-clad jerseys.

KC fans, known for their allegiance of following the Chiefs on the road, were reduced to a spattering of red and yellow jerseys amongst the crowd of 72,000.

By 9 a.m., there was gridlock in every direction around the stadium, traffic slowing to a snail’s pace on Interstate 95, about a half mile away.

The Ravens Walk, which joins the football stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, was shoulder-to-shoulder five hours before the game.

Much to my surprise, quite a few of those folks would never make it into the stadium, instead choosing to hang outside and watch the game on giant screens.

I thought the $800 cost of a secondary-market ticket was the factor; turns out it wasn’t.

Many of the fans come every game, and just enjoy the festive atmosphere, like Bob Reynolds and his wife, Katy, from the nearby neighborhood of Ridgely’s Delight, who pull their wagon over to the area and tailgate outside the stadium every game.

“It’s like a big block party out here. Everyone knows everyone,” Bob Reynolds said.

A big block party.

A Baltimore police officer said that he estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 people stayed outside the stadium every home game and just enjoyed the atmosphere.

Reynolds said the most difficult part of watching the game on the huge-screen TVs was taking into consideration the delay from hearing the stadium roar and seeing it.

Oh, before I forget this one small detail, the Chiefs beat the Ravens, 17-10, Sunday.

This isn’t a column about the game.

More about Baltimore.

This was a day the whole town wanted the same thing: one more win.

It’s been a fun year in Charm City sports.

The Orioles led all American League teams in wins, and the Ravens were the top seed in the AFC.

And yes, both teams had disappointing finishes.

Both teams are perfect representations of Baltimore – blue-collar, gritty.

I know I said this wasn’t a column about the game, but I do write about sports, so bear with me.

The Ravens just didn’t bring their A-game to town on Sunday.

Plenty of mistakes – a goal-line fumble, the interception in the end zone, a few costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, were just too much to overcome against a solid, experienced KC team.

On Sunday, wanting it just wasn’t enough.

Sunday was the stage Baltimore football fans, like me, had waited for over 50 years: a conference championship game in Baltimore.

But the biggest stages can bring the most disappointing outcomes.

That’s what sports bring.

Sunday, the Ravens were at the doorstep of the Super Bowl, but unable to push the door open.

Oh well, spring training is just a few weeks away.