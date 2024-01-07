Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Scott German: Doubling down – is the finish line close for Tony Bennett?
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Doubling down – is the finish line close for Tony Bennett?

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Tony Bennett. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has a young team, and playing some of the younger players will come at a cost.

In Bennett’s tenure at UVA, young players often sit on the sidelines before seeing significant playing time.

The reason: it takes time to grasp the fundamentals of Bennett’s pack line defense.

Now, it seems you must provide these young guys playing time, ready or not.

The reason: the risk they will become impatient and transfer.

And the transfer portal simply isn’t a ready-made solution in Virginia’s complex system.

Transfers, like first-year recruits, require the same amount of time to become proficient enough on defense to garner significant playing time.

Which means that UVA can’t count on winning with their traditional solid defense, instead sometimes having to outscore an opponent to win.

That’s not Virginia Basketball under Tony Bennett.

With double-digit losses this season mounting, including Saturday’s 76-60 loss at NC State, the concern is, can Bennett adapt to these new realities?

It’s a tough place to be for Bennett.

I presented this argument in a column a week ago, and I’m about ready to double-down on my take.

Coach Bennett isn’t going to shift from his five pillars regarding both life and basketball.

But if you know anything about the current landscape in college sports, you must know this culture makes it practically impossible to align with his five pillars.

OK, I still could be wrong about the finish line being close for Bennett. He likes a challenge, and he certainly isn’t a person that gives up easily.

He might find a way to make this work.

But as the season progresses, I’m not seeing the fire in anyone on the UVA bench, coaching staff or players.

Again, I hope I’m wrong.

This season is the first time since Coach Bennett arrived in Charlottesville that I don’t see the team as more than the sum of its parts.

Already this season, Virginia has four losses by 15 or more points. Prior to this year, you’d have to go back to the 2011 campaign that saw four or more 15+ point defeats.

Over the years, Bennett and staff have shown a great ability to build cohesiveness as the season plows through.

I see no evidence of this happening so far.

The team, despite the return of Reece Beekman, is missing floor leadership – a coach-on-the-court type player.

Is that a coaching deficiency, or maybe a byproduct of the transfer portal?

It’s got to be incredibly difficult for a coach to build a roster, and cohesiveness, year after year.

I challenge anyone to argue the point that this team would not be significantly better had Isaac Troudt and Kadin Shedrick chosen not to leave Charlottesville.

The reason they chose to leave is insignificant, the fact they left is not.

Even the loss of Francisco Caffaro has had consequences for Virginia.  His size alone would be a huge plus for the Cavaliers; remember Jack Salt?

Most experts agree that the current NIL and transfer portal era is unstainable in the long run.

The concerning question: how many quality coaches, like our Tony Bennett, will opt out before it all comes crashing down?

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday
2 Poll: Republican voters don’t think Biden is legit POTUS, make excuses for Trump for Jan. 6
3 NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60
4 Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’
5 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Latest News

VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

George Washington gets game-winner with 1.5 seconds left, drops VCU, 84-82

Chris Graham
george mason
Basketball, Sports

George Mason improves to 13-2 for second time ever with 79-67 win over Saint Louis

Chris Graham

George Mason is 13-2 for just the second time in the 57-year history of the program after pushing past Saint Louis by the score of 79-67 on Saturday afternoon inside EagleBank Arena.

gavin frakes
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes

Chris Graham

Virginia Football coach Tony Elliott filled a key need for his 2024 roster on Friday, landing New Mexico State QB Gavin Frakes from the transfer portal.

snow on roads in winter
Virginia

Drivers: VDOT warns about potential refreezing overnight, through mid-day Sunday

Crystal Graham
isaac mckneely uva nc state
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 76-60 road loss at NC State

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

NC State, which couldn’t miss for long, long stretch, coasts past Virginia, 76-60

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: Virginia faces NC State, looking for first ACC road win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status