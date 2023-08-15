Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Scholars Latino Initiative awards 32 high school seniors with $143K in scholarships
Schools, Virginia

Scholars Latino Initiative awards 32 high school seniors with $143K in scholarships

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
higher education
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Financial aid in the amount of $143,000 has been awarded to 32 graduating scholars to attend college in the fall.

The funding is from the Shenandoah Valley Scholars Latino Initiative and made possible by donations from Sentara Health and F&M Bank. Included is $87,000 for a $6,000 scholarship and a $1,250 computer award for each of the 12 graduating SLI scholars for their first year of college, as well as $56,000 in SLI Raíces Brillantes scholarships for 20 SLI alumni. Computer award funders include the JustPax Fund and the Gerald and Paula McNichols Family Foundation.

“It is SLI’s honor to support students accessing higher education,” Dr. Fawn-Amber Montoya, SLI board chair and associate dean of the Honors College at James Madison University, said. “We are proud of our SLI scholars, and grateful for the outpouring of support from Sentara, F&M Bank, the JustPax Fund, the Gerald and Paula McNichols Family Foundation, and so many others in our communities who have generously donated to make these scholarships and technology awards available.”

SLI supports Latino/a/x high school students with college access through rigorous academic challenge, leadership development, scholarships, and supportive mentorships. Through collaborations with university and high school staff, faculty, and students, SLI provides college access opportunities throughout high school, and has provided more than $535,000 in financial support since 2012.

SLI has served 159 scholars, including 46 current and 113 alumni. Before this summer, the nonprofit paid more than $392,000 in financial support for SLI scholars, who have attended 24 colleges and universities.

Seventeen of the scholarships awarded this summer are in part funded by Sentara, which provided $30,000 for Sentara SLI Scholar College Awards for students pursuing health related studies and careers. Recipients are:

  • Adriana Irene Gonzalez Salinas (John Handley High School ’22) is studying health information management at Laurel Ridge Community College (vasli.org/adrianags)
  • Amy Jui-Arteaga (John Handley ’21) will study biology and Spanish at Shenandoah University (vasli.org/amyja)
  • Andrea Santiago Calixto (Harrisonburg High School ’23) will study clinical laboratory science at Eastern Mennonite University
  • Axel Vega-Mancinas (John Handley ’23) will study neuroscience/pre-medicine at Harvard University (vasli.org/axel)
  • Consuelo Elizabeth “Elly” Mazariegos Agustin (John Handley ’16) is studying nursing at Shenandoah University (vasli.org/elly)
  • Everth Daniel Hernandez-Ventura (John Handley ’21) is studying nursing at Shenandoah University (vasli.org/everth)
  • Galilea Gallardo-Mena (Huguenot High School ’21) is studying psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University (vasli.org/galilea)
  • Gedalia Garcia (John Handley ’22) is studying nursing and psychology at Old Dominion University (vasli.org/gedalia)
  • Helen Duarte Guerrero (Harrisonburg ’23) will study biological sciences and biomedical engineering at Virginia Tech
  • Helen Rivera Rivas (Harrisonburg ’21) will study health sciences, occupational therapy, and medical Spanish at James Madison University
  • Hillary Dayami Estrada Alvarado (Harrisonburg ’23) will study biology/pre-medicine at University of Virginia
  • Janefer (Harrisonburg ’22) is studying biology and medical Spanish at James Madison University (vasli.org/janefer)
  • Johana (Harrisonburg ’22) is studying at Eastern Mennonite University (vasli.org/johana)
  • Kristy (Harrisonburg ’23) will study nursing at University of Virginia
  • Leydy Ayala Arteaga (John Handley ’20) is studying speech pathology at Laurel Ridge Community College
  • Lindsey (Harrisonburg ’23) will study biotech science at Blue Ridge Community College
  • Yeyhlin (John Handley ’23) will study biology/pre-medicine at Hollins University (vasli.org/yeyhlin)

Three scholarships are funded by F&M Bank, which provided $15,000 for F&M Bank SLI Scholar College Awards for students pursuing business and entrepreneur-related studies and careers. Recipients are:

  • Amy (Handley ’21) is studying accounting and philosophy at University of Pittsburgh (vasli.org/amy)
  • Ariana (Harrisonburg ’23) will study business and economics at University of Virginia
  • Naomi Rosas Conde (Harrisonburg ’23) will study business administration in marketing at James Madison University

Additional SLI college scholarship award recipients are:

  • Adriana Ayala (John Handley ’18) is studying environmental sciences at George Mason University
  • Ariana Perez (John Handley ’23) will study education at Laurel Ridge Community College (vasli.org/ariana)
  • Ariel Morales Bonilla (Huguenot ’20) is studying political science, history, and Spanish at Eastern Mennonite University (vasli.org/ariel)
  • Irais Barrera Pinzon (George Wythe High School ’21) is studying political science/pre-law at Eastern Mennonite University (vasli.org/irais)
  • Israel (Huguenot ’21) is studying criminal justice, homeland security, and political science at Virginia Commonwealth University (vasli.org/israel)
  • Guadalupe Tenorio Ramirez (Hopewell High School ’22) is studying engineering at Eastern Mennonite University (vasli.org/guadalupetr)
  • Jimena Marquez-Marquez (John Handley ’23) will study political science at Dickinson College (vasli.org/jimena)
  • Marvin Alexander Rivera Martinez (Harrisonburg ’22) is studying computer engineering at University of Virginia (vasli.org/alex)
  • Noel Ayala-Gallo (Harrisonburg ’21) is studying foreign affairs, public policy and leadership, and astronomy at University of Virginia (vasli.org/noel)
  • Keiry Lazo (Harrisonburg ’23) will study political science at University of Virginia (vasli.org/keiry)
  • Raquel Perez Torrico (John Handley ’21) is studying computer science and web design at Washington Adventist University (vasli.org/raquelpt)
  • Rosely Alvarado Villegas (John Handley ’22) is studying computer science at George Mason University (vasli.org/roselyav)

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
2 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
3 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
4 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds
5 UVA’s Delaney Crawford making the move from QB to wideout, return game

Latest News

meditation
Op/Eds

I’m trying hard to slow down: But it’s hard, real hard

Chris Graham
Politics, U.S.

Virginia politicians largely mum on the latest Donald Trump criminal indictment

Chris Graham

Virginia politicians are, largely, staying away from the, count ‘em, fourth indictment of former president Donald Trump.

missing
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police seek information on man reported missing, last seen on July 31

Chris Graham

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who has been reported missing by his family.

court law
Police, Virginia

Virginia man pleads guilty in $1.9 million embezzlement scheme, faces 20 years in prison

Chris Graham
covid-19
Health, U.S.

New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern

Rebecca Barnabi
Events, Local

Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
Politics, U.S.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announces support for Freedom to Vote Act

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy