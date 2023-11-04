Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home SCC: Dominion Energy Virginia customers in line to receive rate relief
Economy, Virginia

SCC: Dominion Energy Virginia customers in line to receive rate relief

Crystal Graham
Published date:
electric smart meter on brick
(© Viktorus – stock.adobe.com)

The State Corporation Commission has approved Dominion Energy Virginia’s request to securitize approximately $1.3 billion of unrecovered fuel costs.

The unrecovered fuel costs accrued from higher-than-expected fuel and purchased power costs between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023.

The proposal is expected to allow customers to pay off these unrecovered costs over approximately 7.25 years rather than over as little as 19 months.

Dominion estimated that, as approved, customers would pay approximately $3.10 per month over 7.25 years rather than up to $14.72 per month under the traditional methodology. Final terms will not be known until the bonds are marketed and priced and are subject to change.

The request was approved under a new statutory financing vehicle created by the 2023 General Assembly.

The new statute allows Dominion, with approval, to use a special-purpose entity to issue securitized bonds to finance certain unrecovered fuel costs.

The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to satisfy the unrecovered balance. The bondholders are paid through customer charges on the electric bill over the term of the securitization period.

The Commission required that the bond issuance, once final terms are known, must provide both customer bill reductions and a net present value to customers compared to other recovery options.

The Commission previously permitted Dominion to suspend collection of the unrecovered fuel costs on an interim basis beginning July 1, 2023, subject to the consideration of the securitization request.

Customer charges for securitization are expected to begin in Spring 2024.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

wildfire
Local, Weather

Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Govt & Politics, Local

Harrisonburg selects Amy Snider for deputy city manager role

Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg City Manager Ande Banks has selected Amy Snider to serve as the organization’s new deputy city manager.

native plant Virginia mountain laurel
Agriculture, Climate, Virginia

Seeking native plants? Start with the Virginia Native Plant Finder tool

Crystal Graham

A Virginia agency is helping gardeners and land developers to take advantage of a tool to help find the right native plant for a project of any size.

business expansion concept
Economy, Virginia

Ross Industries announces expansion in Fauquier County; to create 24 new jobs

Crystal Graham
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man who robbed Latin market, killed man on same day sentenced to 45 years in prison

Crystal Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia Beach is No. 5 on list of best places for America’s veterans to live

Rebecca Barnabi
congress money
Govt & Politics, Local

More hot water for Jeffrey Slaven? Supervisor could be facing expulsion from Augusta County GOP

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy