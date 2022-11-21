Sam Hartman headlines Week 12 ACC Football Player of the Week honorees

QUARTERBACK – Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest, Charlotte, N.C.

Picks up his third ACC Quarterback of the Week honor after completing 30-of-43 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s 45-35 win over Syracuse • It marks Hartman’s 32nd-straight game with a touchdown, the longest active streak in the nation • His 104 career touchdown passes rank second in ACC history, trailing only Clemson’s Tajh Boyd’s 107 from 2010-13.

RUNNING BACK – Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, RB, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Registered his eighth 100-yard rushing game of the season in the Panthers’ 28-26 win over Duke, the most by a Pitt player since Dion Lewis logged 10 during the 2009 season • Rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries • Added a 2-point conversion rush that ultimately provided the winning margin • His six-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter gave him 19 total (18 via rush) for the year, tied for the national lead.

CO-RECEIVER – A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, WR, Lake Worth, Fla.

Named ACC Receiver of the Week for the second time this season after he hauled in 10 passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday night’s 45-35 win over Syracuse • His 27 career touchdown receptions now rank as the most by a Demon Deacon wideout in program history.

CO-RECEIVER – Jordan Moore, Duke, WR, Sykesville, Md.

Caught 14 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown in Duke’s 28-26 loss to Pitt • Receiving yardage was the highest single-game total in the ACC this season and the ninth-best single-game total in Duke history • The 14 receptions matches the third-highest single-game total in Duke history • Catches included a 49-yard touchdown reception and a one-handed catch for 21 yards that set up a touchdown in the second quarter.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Will Putnam, Clemson, C, Tampa, Fla.

Recorded five knockdowns and allowed no pressures or sacks in Clemson’s 40-10 win over Miami • Centered an offensive line that helped Clemson to 447 total yards, including 240 passing yards and 207 rushing yards – the Tigers’ 58th game under Dabo Swinney reaching 200 yards in both categories • Helped control the line of scrimmage for a Clemson squad that posted its largest time of possession (38:15) since 2020 and its best third-down percentage (73.7 percent) since 2018.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Keion White Georgia Tech, DE, Garner, N.C.

Turned in one of the most dominant performances by an ACC defensive lineman this season in Saturday’s 21-17 upset of No. 13 North Carolina, racking up three sacks, four tackles for loss and seven total tackles • Became the only ACC player and one of just eight FBS players this season with three sacks, four TFL and seven total tackles in a game • Only the fifth ACC player in the last five seasons and the first Georgia Tech player since current Los Angeles Charger Jeremiah Attaochu in 2013 (versus Georgia) to post those numbers • White led a Yellow Jacket defense that had six quarterback sacks and recorded 12 total TFL while holding UNC to season lows for points, total offense and passing yards.

LINEBACKER – SirVocea Dennis Pitt, LB, Syracuse, N.Y.

Collected a career-high 14 tackles and added a TFL and forced a fumble in Pitt’s 28-26 win over Duke • Was responsible for the game’s most pivotal stop, snuffing out a trick play on a 2-point conversion attempt with 47 seconds remaining • Dennis sacked Duke’s Jordan Moore, who had taken a handoff on a reverse pass play, preserving Pitt’s two-point lead • Helped the Panthers limited the Blue Devils to 63 rushing yards on 27 attempts—140 yards below their season average.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Brandon Hill, Pitt, SS, Apopka, Fla.

Scored the winning touchdown in Pitt’s 28-26 victory Saturday, scooping up a Duke fumble and returning it for a 30-yard touchdown • The touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion gave the Panthers a 28-14 lead with 13:30 left • In addition to his decisive TD, added eight tackles and a pass breakup • Hill’s efforts in run support helped the Panthers limit the Blue Devils to 63 rushing yards on 27 attempts.

CO-SPECIALIST – Ben Sauls, Pitt, PK, Tipp City, Ohio

Accounted for eight points in the Panthers’ 28-26 win over Duke, converting each of his four placements (2-2 FG, 2-2 XP) • Opened the scoring with a 47-yard field goal and later boomed a 51-yarder under blustery and cold conditions • The 51-yard field goal marked the longest by a Pitt player since Nov. 21, 2020, when Alex Kessman converted kicks of 52 and 53 yards against Virginia Tech.

CO-SPECIALIST – James Turner, Louisville, PK, Saline, Mich.

Tied a school record for field goals made in a game with four in the Cardinals’ 25-10 win over NC State, becoming the fifth player in program history to make four field goals in a game without a miss • Turner is the first Louisville player to make four field goals in a game twice, after making four of six tries versus Virginia on Oct. 9, 2021 • Moved up to third on Louisville’s list for field goals made in a season with 19 and fourth on the school’s career list for field goals made with 46.

ROOKIE – LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, RB, Millville, N.J.

Responsible for a pair of touchdowns in the Orange’s 45-35 loss Saturday at Wake Forest • Completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to WR Devaughn Cooper on a halfback pass and also hauled in a 41-yard touchdown catch of his own • The catch was one of two receptions Allen had in the loss • He added a pair of rushing attempts.