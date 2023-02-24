Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news safety first sentara healthcare implements new visitor badging system
Virginia

Safety first: Sentara Healthcare implements new visitor badging system

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

By the end of February, a new visitor badging system will be in place at all 12 Sentara Healthcare hospitals.

The program’s design is intended to enhance safety and security for patients, visitors and staff.

“We’re seeking the balance between being a welcoming place and being safe,” Sentara System Director of Security Stephen Hollowell said. “Knowing who is in the building helps keep our patients, visitors and colleagues safer.”

Visitors must show a photo I.D. at the reception area, keep firearms, knives and other weapons locked in their vehicles before entering, inform the receptionist of their destination inside the hospital and have their photo taken so that it can be printed and displayed on a visitor badge.

“It’s really important to increase the safety for everybody that’s on our campus. That includes our visitors and our staff,” Vice President of Operations for Sentara RMH Medical Center Catherine Hughes said. “This will be a very simple, quick check-in process. Visitors will be asked their location, and if they have a photo ID with them, they’ll be providing that photo ID. We’ll be logging that in the system one time and then they will be given a badge that’s good for 24 hours.”

The goal is for every person in Sentara hospitals to wear a badge, including employees and clinicians, vendors, outpatients and visitors. The system expands an existing badging protocol in Family Maternity Centers, which ensures that everyone entering those units is appropriate. Anyone observed without a badge will be asked to return to the reception area and get a badge.

Visitors asked to leave because of their behavior will be stored in the system, and their names will be flagged at any Sentara hospital.

“Health care workers suffer the highest percentage of workplace violence and verbal abuse in the U.S., mostly from patients and visitors,” Hollowell said. “We believe the Visitor Badging System will encourage more civil language by visitors with our staff, at the very least because we will know who they are. We also believe that visitors with good intentions will welcome the VBS system to help us provide a safer experience for everyone.”

According to Hollowell, Sentara’s first commitment is to keep all patients, visitors and staff safe.

“These systems are additional tools to help us maintain the safest environment possible for our patients, staff and visitors,” he said.

Visitors who prefer not to have their photo taken for religious or other reasons will not be forced to do so.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

court law
Virginia

Newport News police veteran sentenced to 25 years in child pornography case

Chris Graham
wine and cheese
Culture

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wine awarded 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup®

Rebecca Barnabi

Delfosse Vineyards and Winery of Faber has been awarded the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup® for the 2021 Screaming Hawk Meritage.

vdot logo
Local

Traffic alert: Slow roll closures overnight continue through late March for bridge projects

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Transportation will continue overnight “slow roll” closures in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for work on two bridge projects.

Local

HUD funds in Waynesboro to improve existing public housing units, not create new ones

Crystal Graham
woodrow wilson
Culture

The 25th Amendment: Program to highlight disability and health of U.S. presidents

Rebecca Barnabi
friends of SVASC
Local

Friends of SVASC steps in to help dog owner in need with life-saving surgery

Crystal Graham
climate change
Perspectives

How can the ski resort business survive the encroaching threat of climate change?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy