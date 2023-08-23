Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Safe driving: Two Virginians receive scholarships in honor of teen who died in 2019
Schools, Virginia

Safe driving: Two Virginians receive scholarships in honor of teen who died in 2019

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Hung Lam of Roanoke is a recipient of the Gweedo Giving scholarship.

The Gweedo Memorial Foundation, established by Tammy Gweedo McGee whose teenage son, Conner, died in 2019, educates new teenager drivers and their parents on safe driving practices.

Conner and a friend involved in the crash were later found to have been unlicensed and underage, driving twice the legal speed limit when they crashed.

Two annual scholarships are given out each year in Conner’s honor. This year’s recipients of the Gweedo Giving Scholarship and Gweedo Memorial Foundation scholarships are Emma Odgen of Forest, Virginia and Hung Lam of Roanoke.

Ogden is the fourth winner of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation scholarship earlier, announced in July 2023 during the YOVASO awards banquet at James Madison University. A graduate of Jefferson Forest High School with a 3.8 GPA, Odgen is attending Shenandoah University and majoring in History. She is a 7-year member of YOVASO and active in the school’s theater program.

Lam was announced as the winner of the 2nd Annual Gweedo Giving scholarship. A graduate of William Fleming High School with a 4.3 GPA, he is attending the University of Virginia and majoring in Computer Science. Hung volunteered more than 200 hours to various charities and was an athlete on the high school football team.

Emma Ogden of Forest is a recipient of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation scholarship.

Tammy Gweedo McGee, has sponsored two bills that passed the Virginia General Assembly in 2021 and 2022. A third bill is sponsored for the 2024 Virginia session. McGee partners with YOVASO, VCU Project Impact, Drive SmartVA, Impact Teen Drivers, DriveSafeHR, We Save Lives and The National Distracted Driving Coalition, as well as other various local and governmental agencies in efforts to end teenage driving fatalities and distracted driving.

Conner’s first bill from 2021, House Bill 1918, is slated to be carried in the South Carolina General Assembly in 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Supervisors wants to counter ‘false information’

Chris Graham
Lake Anna Virginia
Virginia

Virginia’s Lake Anna is No. 1 again in the U.S. for vacation home buyers

Rebecca Barnabi

Lake Anna is No. 1 for the second year as the best place to buy a vacation home in the United States, attributed to its calm freshwater.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats win opener at Salem, 6-2

Chris Graham

The FredNats opened up their penultimate road trip with a 6-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday.

Sports

Norfolk defeats Durham Bulls, 6-1, in series opener

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond drops series opener at Portland, 4-2

Chris Graham
harrisonburg rockingham county va
Local, Police

North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg

Chris Graham
Blue Ridge Parkway
Economy, Virginia

Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy