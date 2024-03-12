Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Royal harpist to perform with Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble on April 4
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Royal harpist to perform with Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble on April 4

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Submitted

An international harpist who performed for the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in concert with the Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble on April 4.

Lynelle Ediger, Shenandoah University Professor of Harp and renowned harp ensemble director, will be joined by Claire Jones, the United Kingdom’s number one classical recording harpist, for the concert.

The event will serve as the U.S. launch for the new “2K+ Fusion” album recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London. The international collaboration showcases the combined talents of the American Youth Harp Ensemble, the Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble and the Claire Jones Harp Ensemble.

The concert, presented by the GreenSpring Foundation, will feature well-known tunes from the worlds of film, classical, Broadway and traditional folk music.

In lieu of tickets, a free-will offering will be collected to support music education programs.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 26 W. Boscawen St., A-201, in Winchester.

Related story

Shenandoah University harp students travel to the UK for Abbey Road Project, album
Published date: February 8, 2024 | 1:14 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ad calls on Youngkin to ‘do the right thing’ to protect reproductive freedom
2 Virginia married couple’s death by carbon monoxide ruled homicide-suicide
3 Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach
4 Virginia knows what it needs to do in the ACC Tournament: Win, and you’re in
5 Is it finally Taine Time? Murray, again, has earned the minutes simply given to others

Latest News

child playing in rain puddle with umbrella and boots
Local

Harrisonburg launches public survey focused on improving stormwater program

Crystal Graham
notre dame micah shrewsberry
Basketball, Sports

Notre Dame, led by its freshman backcourt, advances in ACC Tournament

Chris Graham

Notre Dame, an 84-80 winner over Georgia Tech in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament on Tuesday, has a nice foundation with its freshman backcourt duo of Markus Burton and Braeden Shewsberry.

naithan george georgia tech
Basketball, Sports

Georgia Tech’s up-and-down season ends with 84-80 loss to Notre Dame

Chris Graham

Georgia Tech, under first-year coach Damon Stoudamire, got out to an 8-3 start with an early win over Duke, then lost 11 of its next 13 – notably, the two were wins over Clemson and North Carolina.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Ad calls on Youngkin to ‘do the right thing’ to protect reproductive freedom

Crystal Graham
crime scene tape
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia married couple’s death by carbon monoxide ruled homicide-suicide

Crystal Graham
ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Virginia knows what it needs to do in the ACC Tournament: Win, and you’re in

Chris Graham
Economy, Virginia

Unemployment rate in January 2024 for Virginia remains unchanged at 3.0 percent

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status