Royal harpist to perform with Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble on April 4

An international harpist who performed for the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine will be in concert with the Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble on April 4.

Lynelle Ediger, Shenandoah University Professor of Harp and renowned harp ensemble director, will be joined by Claire Jones, the United Kingdom’s number one classical recording harpist, for the concert.

The event will serve as the U.S. launch for the new “2K+ Fusion” album recorded in Abbey Road Studios in London. The international collaboration showcases the combined talents of the American Youth Harp Ensemble, the Shenandoah Conservatory Harp Ensemble and the Claire Jones Harp Ensemble.

The concert, presented by the GreenSpring Foundation, will feature well-known tunes from the worlds of film, classical, Broadway and traditional folk music.

In lieu of tickets, a free-will offering will be collected to support music education programs.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 26 W. Boscawen St., A-201, in Winchester.

Related story

Shenandoah University harp students travel to the UK for Abbey Road Project, album

Published date: February 8, 2024 | 1:14 pm