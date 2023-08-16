Rockbridge County: Sinkhole discovered on Wednesday closes portion of Interstate 64

Update: Wednesday, 6:42 p.m. VDOT has been able to open one westbound lane at the location of a sinkhole on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 53.8.

This location is just past the Maury River bridges near Lexington in Rockbridge County.

Earlier today all westbound lanes were closed.

Repairs are ongoing and are expected to last into this evening.

First report: A sinkhole on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 53.8 in Rockbridge County has closed all westbound lanes between Interstate 81 and exit 50.

This location is just past the Maury River bridges near Lexington.

The sinkhole was discovered in the right lane during routine maintenance work Wednesday morning.

The right lane was immediately closed with crews monitoring the site. The hole excavation work is in the right lane and extending into the left lane.

Repairs are ongoing and are expected to last well into the night.

VDOT has closed I-81 exit 191 to westbound I-64. Traffic will detour to I-81 exit 150B, take Route 220 north and rejoin I-64 at I-64 exit 27.

Motorists trying to reach Lexington can use I-81 exit 188 at Route 60, or I-81 exit 195 at Route 11.

Depending on the size, shape and location of the sinkhole, ongoing lane closures may be needed.

Sinkhole repairs include excavating the hole to determine its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before backfilling it and repairing the surrounding roadway.