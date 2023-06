Roanoke Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 54-year-old Jerry Saunders.

Saunders was last seen on June 1 by his sister near Harrison Avenue in Roanoke

Saunders is 5’9”, 180 pounds, with a bald head & brown eyes. He suffers from a serious medical condition and is without his medications.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at (540)-853-2212, CASE# 23-056483.