Roanoke: Partnership to provide first clinic-based food pantry for cancer patients

Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Feeding Southwest Virginia are partnering to launch the first clinic-based food pantry for cancer patients.

Tomorrow morning, the three organizations will celebrate the opening of the pantry at Carilion Clinic Cancer Center in Roanoke, a facility where patients consult with top oncologists from both the center and Blue Ridge Cancer Care.

The food pantry initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients. The pantry’s shelves are filled with a selection of foods carefully chosen by Carilion Oncology Dietician Meredith Kantsios.

Feeding Southwest Virginia provided essential food items to stock the pantry and will continue to be the primary source for medically- tailored food.

Blue Ridge Cancer Care has pledged ongoing funding to ensure the pantry remains well-stocked.