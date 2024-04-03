Countries
Home Roanoke: Partnership to provide first clinic-based food pantry for cancer patients
Health, Virginia

Roanoke: Partnership to provide first clinic-based food pantry for cancer patients

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
food insecurity bank pantry groceries need
(© Drazen – stock.adobe.com)

Carilion Clinic, Blue Ridge Cancer Care and Feeding Southwest Virginia are partnering to launch the first clinic-based food pantry for cancer patients.

Tomorrow morning, the three organizations will celebrate the opening of the pantry at Carilion Clinic Cancer Center in Roanoke, a facility where patients consult with top oncologists from both the center and Blue Ridge Cancer Care.

The food pantry initiative aims to provide crucial nutritional support tailored to the specific needs of cancer patients. The pantry’s shelves are filled with a selection of foods carefully chosen by Carilion Oncology Dietician Meredith Kantsios.

Feeding Southwest Virginia provided essential food items to stock the pantry and will continue to be the primary source for medically- tailored food.

Blue Ridge Cancer Care has pledged ongoing funding to ensure the pantry remains well-stocked.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

