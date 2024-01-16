Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle

A 19-year-old Virginia man was taken into custody this morning related to a June incident where he allegedly fired a weapon into a vehicle traveling on Interstate 581 in Roanoke.

Jefferson Alexander Sanchez of Roanoke was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was served an arrest warrant and search warrant at 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Trinkle Ave. NW in Roanoke.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Roanoke City Jail.

Additional charges are pending.

The agencies involved in the arrest were the Virginia State Police, bureau of criminal investigation, general investigation section, drug enforcement section; Virginia State Police, bureau of field operations, Salem office; Virginia State Police special operations division; City of Roanoke Police Department, gang unit; and the Star City violent crime task force comprised of VSP, Roanoke City PD, Roanoke County PD, Salem PD and Vinton PD.