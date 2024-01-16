Countries
Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Roanoke man served arrest, search warrant for June incident, firing into vehicle

Crystal Graham
Published date:
roanoke
(© SevenMaps – shutterstock.com)

A 19-year-old Virginia man was taken into custody this morning related to a June incident where he allegedly fired a weapon into a vehicle traveling on Interstate 581 in Roanoke.

Jefferson Alexander Sanchez of Roanoke was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was served an arrest warrant and search warrant at 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Trinkle Ave. NW in Roanoke.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Roanoke City Jail.

Additional charges are pending.

The agencies involved in the arrest were the Virginia State Police, bureau of criminal investigation, general investigation section, drug enforcement section; Virginia State Police, bureau of field operations, Salem office; Virginia State Police special operations division; City of Roanoke Police Department, gang unit; and the Star City violent crime task force comprised of VSP, Roanoke City PD, Roanoke County PD, Salem PD and Vinton PD.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

