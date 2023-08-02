Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Road warriors: Miami gets the most frequent-flyer miles for its football road trips in 2023
Sports

Road warriors: Miami gets the most frequent-flyer miles for its football road trips in 2023

Chris Graham
Published date:

acc football road tripsFootball players at The U will wish they had access to frequent-flyer miles with all the travel they have upcoming in the 2023 season.

Analysis from Bookies.com has it that Miami will travel an ACC-high 8,223 miles for its road games this season, which makes sense, given that Miami is so far down the East Coast, but still.

Boston College, on the other edge of the East Coast, ranks fourth on the travel list at 5,280 miles.

The advantage for BC: they get Florida State (third, 5,872 miles) and Miami at home this season.

Second on the list is Syracuse, another edge of the conference school, at 7,026 miles.

I’m sure the folks at Bookies.com care about these numbers because they’d have to factor into game outcomes, at least a tiny bit.

For instance, FSU goes to Clemson on Sept. 23 in a game that the writers at last week’s ACC Football Kickoff seem to think will be a preview of the 2023 ACC Championship Game.

But the week before, the ‘Noles have a 2,193-mile round trip to BC for a game with the Eagles.

That’s a lot of wear and tear on the ol’ body.

The teams ranking at the bottom of the list are the Carolina schools – Duke (10th, 3,186 miles), Wake Forest (11th, 3,176 miles), North Carolina (13th, 2,041 miles) and NC State (14th, 1,902 miles), sandwiched around Pitt (12th, 3,103 miles).

Seems that there’s still an advantage to be on Tobacco Road.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

virginia business economy
Business, Local, Virginia

More than $8.2 million in state grant funding awarded to four industrial projects

Rebecca Barnabi
the elite
Entertainment, Sports

AEW announces contract extensions for Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Elite

Chris Graham

AEW has signed Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page to contract extensions, company owner Tony Khan announced on Wednesday, ahead of the 200th episode of its flagship weekly TV show, “Dynamite,” which is set to air on Wednesday night.

electric vehicle
Virginia

Out of gas: Town of Leesburg purchases first all-electric vehicle for utilities department

Rebecca Barnabi

The future is now as a Nissan Leaf S replaces a Ford Fusion in the utilities department of the town of Leesburg.

congress money
Business, Politics, U.S.

MAGA Republicans’ threats on budget at heart of Fitch credit rating downgrade

Chris Graham
Virginia redbud tree wilted disease
Virginia

Virginia faces new culprit that is killing trees – and there is no treatment for disease

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Beach police officer in vehicle fired upon while doing plainclothes surveillance

Crystal Graham
acc football
Sports

Virginia gets one guy, its punter, Daniel Sparks, on preseason All-ACC football team

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy