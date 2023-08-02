Road warriors: Miami gets the most frequent-flyer miles for its football road trips in 2023

Football players at The U will wish they had access to frequent-flyer miles with all the travel they have upcoming in the 2023 season.

Analysis from Bookies.com has it that Miami will travel an ACC-high 8,223 miles for its road games this season, which makes sense, given that Miami is so far down the East Coast, but still.

Boston College, on the other edge of the East Coast, ranks fourth on the travel list at 5,280 miles.

The advantage for BC: they get Florida State (third, 5,872 miles) and Miami at home this season.

Second on the list is Syracuse, another edge of the conference school, at 7,026 miles.

I’m sure the folks at Bookies.com care about these numbers because they’d have to factor into game outcomes, at least a tiny bit.

For instance, FSU goes to Clemson on Sept. 23 in a game that the writers at last week’s ACC Football Kickoff seem to think will be a preview of the 2023 ACC Championship Game.

But the week before, the ‘Noles have a 2,193-mile round trip to BC for a game with the Eagles.

That’s a lot of wear and tear on the ol’ body.

The teams ranking at the bottom of the list are the Carolina schools – Duke (10th, 3,186 miles), Wake Forest (11th, 3,176 miles), North Carolina (13th, 2,041 miles) and NC State (14th, 1,902 miles), sandwiched around Pitt (12th, 3,103 miles).

Seems that there’s still an advantage to be on Tobacco Road.