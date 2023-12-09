Riverheads High: Yearbook earns first VHSL Trophy Class award, office named in teacher’s honor

For the first time ever, Riverheads High School’s yearbook has earned a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Trophy Class award.

According to RHS Yearbook Advisor and English teacher Kynndal Wenger, the award is the equivalent to a state championship award in high school sports.

“I’m super proud of my students for creating an awesome book,” Wenger said.

Riverheads High Principal Matt Stevens said this year was the second time the school has entered a yearbook in the VHSL competition.

“But this year was the first time they were awarded a trophy,” Stevens said.

Riverheads High has another achievement to celebrate: students won third place in a Virginia School Boards Association 12th Annual Student Video Contest. The entry is a 30-second video about the theme “We Are Better United Than Divided.”

“The contest gave students an opportunity to create a thought-provoking video individually, in a small group or as a class project. Videos were judged on how well they addressed the topic, the production of the video, as well as the depth of thought and creativity of the video,” Stevens said. The contest was open to all public high schools in the Commonwealth, and one entry per school division was accepted.

In response to both awards, Augusta County School Board member Donna Wells said at Thursday’s regular meeting that she was especially proud at this year’s VSBA conference when the video was shown and certificates were received.

“We know that you all have many, many talents, and please continue with those talents,” Wells said.

Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting was a proposal by Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond for the main office in Riverheads High to be named after former English teacher Dr. Dennis G. Case.

Case taught English and served as department chair at the former Staunton Military Academy from 1955 to 1973. Appointed headmaster of the academy in 1973, he held the position until 1975. He then served as assistant principal of Riverheads High from 1975 until he retired in 2008.

“With his retirement in 2008, Mr. Case had rendered 52 years of dedicated service in the field of education, touching the lives of thousands through his even temper, kind demeanor and eloquent vocabulary,” Bond said. “His contributions to the students at Riverheads High School and Augusta County are immeasurable.”

Riverheads High Class of 2003, in celebration of their 20th reunion, has offered to fundraise for a plaque, a framed portrait and framed letters necessary for the naming of the main office in Case’s honor.

Augusta County School Board member John Ward said he taught at Riverheads when Case taught, and that Case was also an assistant principal.

“Just an outstanding influence and calming force in our school. He was just a great guy,” Ward, who then made a motion to approve the proposal, said.

The board unanimously agreed to name the main office in Case’s honor.