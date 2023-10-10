Richmond Police: Arrest made, victim identified in Autumn Lane homicide

A 72-year-old man is dead, and Richmond Police detectives have arrested a 36-year-old man and charged him with murder.

Leroy Ross, 72, of Richmond, was found dead in the 3700 block of Autumn Lane this morning. Police were called to the scene at 12:44 a.m. for a welfare check, and detectives found Ross down and unresponsive in a bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandon Turner, 36, of Richmond, was present at the scene. Turner was arrested by detectives and has been charged with murder. Additional charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.