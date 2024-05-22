Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond man returns to prison for possession of machinegun, fourth gun charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man returns to prison for possession of machinegun, fourth gun charge

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
guns
(© Mariusz Blach – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for possession of a machinegun.

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, 2022, a Hanover County deputy sheriff performed a traffic stop in a car in which Jarec Dominique Brown, 23, was a passenger.

At the time, Brown possessed a backpack at his feet. The deputy lawfully searched the backpack and recovered a 9mm firearm equipped with a machinegun conversion device (MCD), rendering the firearm capable of fully automatic fire.

Brown was also in possession of three ammunition magazines and 66 rounds of ammunition. Brown admitted to purchasing the MCD on the darknet.

Brown has three previous convictions for possession of a concealed weapon.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Sanchez, Williford contract language appears to spell out Bennett departure from UVA
2 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
3 Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
4 Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years
5 Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Latest News

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Trump wildly claims FBI was ‘authorized to shoot me!’ during 2022 documents search

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Home that caught fire Tuesday night a ‘total loss’

Chris Graham

A home under renovation on Earlysville Road caught fire on Tuesday night, and is considered a total loss.

prison
Public Safety, Virginia

Newport News man indicted in 2023 murder of cellmate at Red Onion State Prison

Chris Graham

A Newport News man in prison on aggravated malicious wounding charges since 2012 has been charged with the 2023 death of his cellmate at Red Onion State Prison.

Politics, Virginia

‘Kin First’: Legislation shows Virginia’s ‘commitment to improving the child welfare system’

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham uva basketball
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA Baseball, UVA Football on 910-The Fan

Chris Graham
donald trump
Health, Politics, US & World

Trump wants to ban contraceptives, but also, doesn’t want to

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

AI voice like Scarlett Johannson’s is ‘high-profile example of the growing need for transparency’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status