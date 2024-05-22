Richmond man returns to prison for possession of machinegun, fourth gun charge

A Richmond man was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for possession of a machinegun.

According to court documents, on Sept. 9, 2022, a Hanover County deputy sheriff performed a traffic stop in a car in which Jarec Dominique Brown, 23, was a passenger.

At the time, Brown possessed a backpack at his feet. The deputy lawfully searched the backpack and recovered a 9mm firearm equipped with a machinegun conversion device (MCD), rendering the firearm capable of fully automatic fire.

Brown was also in possession of three ammunition magazines and 66 rounds of ammunition. Brown admitted to purchasing the MCD on the darknet.

Brown has three previous convictions for possession of a concealed weapon.