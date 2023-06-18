Countries
newsrichmond flying squirrels rally late but fall in extras at bowie 4 3
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels rally late, but fall in extras at Bowie, 4-3

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels notched a game-tying home run in the seventh inning, but fell in extras, 4-3, against the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

It was the seventh extra-inning loss for the Flying Squirrels (27-35) and they moved into last place in the Southwest Division with the defeat.

Trailing by two runs in the top of the seventh, Carter Aldrete led off the inning with a walk against Bowie reliever Xavier Moore. Brandon Martorano clobbered a two-run homer and evened the score, 3-3. It was Martorano’s second home run of the season and his third extra-base hit of the series.

Reliever Juan Sanchez held the Baysox (27-34) scoreless in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, totaling two strikeouts with two baserunners allowed.

After a scoreless top of the ninth, Jose Cruz (Loss, 0-1) walked a pair to put the potential winning run in scoring position with two outs, but responded with a flyout to send the game to extra innings.

Baysox reliever Kade Strowd (Win, 3-1) set down the Flying Squirrels in order with three groundouts in the top of the 10th.

With runners first and second and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, the Baysox sent Joseph Rosa to the plate as a pinch hitter. Rosa blasted a line-drive single to right field to give Bowie a 4-3, walk-off win.

With runners at second and third in the third inning, Vaun Brown laced an RBI single to left field and scored Logan Wyatt from third base to send Richmond ahead, 1-0.

Cesar Prieto tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single against Richmond starter Landen Roupp. Roupp held the Baysox to one run and five hits over four innings with two strikeouts.

Bowie jumped to a 3-1 advantage in the fifth inning when Coby Mayo struck a two-run homer to left-center. Mayo has homered in three consecutive games against the Flying Squirrels this week.

The Baysox had a chance to add to the lead in the sixth with the bases loaded and no one out. Juan Sanchez came in out of the bullpen and left the bases loaded with a popout and a strikeout.

Bowie starter Chayce McDermott totaled a season-high 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings and held Richmond to one run off three hits.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the road trip against the Baysox Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt (0-0, 4.15) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Carlos Tavera (1-3, 5.79).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

