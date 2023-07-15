Countries
newsrichmond flying squirrels drop series opener at harrisburg 6 5
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop series opener at Harrisburg, 6-5

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsRichmond got two-run homers by Victor Bericoto and Vaun Brown to close the gap late, but the Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 6-5, on Friday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (41-41, 8-5), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, dropped the series opener to the Senators (36-44, 5-7), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, their fourth consecutive loss dating back to last weekend prior to the All-Star break.

With the Senators ahead, 6-1, heading into the eighth, Bericoto blasted a 428-foot, two-run homer to close the score to 6-3.

Later in the inning, Brown added a two-run homer, his eighth at Double-A, to close the score to 6-5.

In the ninth, Brandon Martorano singled to put the potential tying run on base, but Senators reliever Tyler Schoff (Save, 2) retired the next two batters to end the game. Martorano reached base five times on the night, going 3-for-3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.

The Senators opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run homer by Jacob Young against Flying Squirrels starter Ryan Murphy (Loss, 1-6).

In the fourth, Wade Meckler singled home Martorano to close the score to 2-1. Meckler had two hits on the night and is now bating .355 in his 28 Double-A games.

Former Flying Squirrel Frankie Tostado hit an RBI single in the fifth and added another in the sixth to extend the Senators’ lead to 4-1. Trey Lipscomb added a two-run single later in the sixth to open a 6-1 lead.

Harrisburg reliever Lucas Knowles (Win, 2-0) worked two scoreless innings and struck out three.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Saturday night at 6 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-2, 4.08) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Cole Henry (0-2, 8.64).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

