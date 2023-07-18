Countries
Richmond Flying Squirrels blast Akron RubberDucks in series opener, winning 17-8
Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrelsJimmy Glowenke had three hits and drove in six runs, pushing the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 17-8 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (43-42, 10-6), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, rocketed three home runs and scored seven runs in the second inning to jump ahead, 7-0.

Shane Matheny blasted the first pitch of the inning against Hunter Stanley (Loss, 3-7) to center field for a solo home run. Later in the inning with two runners on, Glowenke launched a three-run homer to extend the Richmond advantage to 4-0.

Donovan Walton followed with a three-run homer to give the Flying Squirrels a seven-run lead. It was Walton’s first home run with Richmond.

Glowenke ignited a five-run third inning with a two-RBI double to push the Flying Squirrels to a 9-0 lead. Vaun Brown drove in two runs with a double and Walton capped the scoring with an RBI single, growing the lead to 12-0.

Andy Thomas collected his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to right field, in the fourth inning. With runners at first and third, Hayden Cantrelle reached first on a fielder’s choice and plated Carter Aldrete to give Richmond a 14-0 lead.

The RubberDucks (43-42, 8-8), the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, broke the shutout in the bottom of the fourth when Angel Martinez and Johnathan Rodriguez notched RBI singles, cutting the Flying Squirrels lead to 14-2.

Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Win, 1-0) closed his Double-A debut with two runs and five hits allowed with six strikeouts. Bertrand set down the first nine batters in order and ended his outing with three strikeouts in the fifth.

With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Aldrete drew a walk to score Walton from third and Logan Wyatt lofted a sacrifice fly to move the Richmond lead to 14 runs. Glowenke padded the lead with an RBI single to up the advantage to 17-2.

Glowenke finished the afternoon 3-for-6 with a home run, one double, two runs scored and is the second Flying Squirrel this season with a six-RBI performance.

Akron cut the deficit to 17-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Juan Brito notched a three-run homer against Richmond reliever Ben Madison and Jose Tena hit a run-scoring single.

The RubberDucks closed the score to 17-8 in the seventh when Korey Holland punched an RBI double and Aaron Bracho drove in a run with a groundout.

Reliever Blake Rivera walked three straight but left the bases loaded in a scoreless eighth inning. Jose Cruz issued three walks in the ninth inning but struck out Angel Martinez looking to hold the RubberDucks scoreless and secured the Richmond win.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the RubberDucks Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-6, 5.14) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Akron left-hander Will Dion (1-1, 3.52).

