Richmond defeats Bowie, 4-0, making it 14 of 16

A stellar pitching performance and a three-run seventh inning launched the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-0 win against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (41-37, 8-1), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have won 14 of their last 16, and matched a season-high six consecutive wins with the victory.

Victor Bericoto notched his first Double-A hit with a leadoff single in the second inning and moved up to third on a balk and a wild pitch. Logan Wyatt rocketed a groundout to first base and Bericoto scored to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Spencer Bivens worked three scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the first start of his affiliated professional career. The best chance for Bowie (33-45, 2-7), the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, to score was in the third inning with a runner at third but Marco Luciano picked a sharp grounder and threw out the runner at home.

Reliever Raymond Burgos (Win, 5-2) set down all nine hitters he faced over three scoreless frames, racking up four strikeouts. Tyler Myrick followed with 1.2 scoreless innings in his Double-A debut, striking out three of the six batters he faced.

The Flying Squirrels’ offense erupted for three runs in the seventh inning to increase the lead to 4-0. With a runner at second base and one out, Wade Meckler crushed an RBI triple to push Richmond ahead, 2-0.

In the next at-bat, Luciano rocketed an RBI double to center field and advanced to third base when Shane Matheny singled. Andy Thomas lofted a sacrifice fly to score Luciano and give the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 advantage.

Blake Rivera replaced Myrick in the eighth inning and fired two looking strikeouts in the ninth to secure the shutout win. The Baysox were held to two baserunners from the fourth inning to the end of the ballgame.

Bowie starter Carlos Tavera (Loss, 2-5) issued five walks, two hits and one run over five innings.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Mason Black (1-4, 3.66) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Jean Pinto (0-1, 3.38)

On Friday, the Flying Squirrels will host their first Grateful Fans Night with live music and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will go home with a tie-dye tank top presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers.

