Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee
Virginia

Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee

Crystal Graham
Published date:
gavel and handcuffs
(© spediter – stock.adobe.com)

A federal grand jury in Richmond returned a seven-count indictment today charging a Virginia couple with human trafficking at a North Chesterfield gas station and convenience store.

According to court documents, Harmanpreet Singh, 30, and Kulbir Kaur, 42, forced an individual to provide labor at the store – and according to the indictment, used various coercive means, including confiscating the victim’s immigration documents and subjecting the victim to physical abuse and degrading living conditions. Court records allege the victim was forced to work long hours with minimal pay. The indictment further alleges that the defendants harbored the victim after his Visa expired for financial gain and committed bankruptcy-related fraud offenses.

The indictment includes forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, alien harboring for financial gain and document servitude along with fraud charges including conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud and fraudulent transfers in contemplation of bankruptcy.

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and mandatory restitution.

The FBI Richmond Field Office investigated the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or www.humantraffickinghotline.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Top D3 catcher Jacob Ference commits to ‘Hoos off the transfer portal

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Lots of UVA basketball, football recruiting news to roll through this week

Jerry Ratcliffe

Hootie and Scott have been busy trying to keep up with all of the news on the recruiting front for Tony Bennett with UVA basketball and Tony Elliott with UVA football.

Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, an MMA and bare knuckles fighter and Augusta County native, will fight in a featured bout on the BKFC 48 card on Aug. 11.

gray avenue staunton fire
Local

Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home

Crystal Graham
family summer camping trip
Culture, Virginia

Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Local

$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham
Local

High school students enjoy hands-on fun with proteins at BRCC summer camp

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy