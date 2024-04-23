Countries
Augusta County: Response times to medical emergencies in New Hope may face delays

(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

The New Hope Volunteer Fire Department decided Tuesday to drop its Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, first responder licensure.

New Hope residents will continue to have EMS services through Augusta County Fire Rescue.

ACFR provides ambulance services from the New Hope Station, but if the ambulance is on another call, response times for EMS-trained personnel could be delayed.

“While we acknowledge the potential impact of New Hope’s decision to eliminate first responder services, our commitment to the safety and well-being of the residents of New Hope is unwavering,” said Greg Schacht, ACFR chief. “ACFR staff are prepared to continue to provide quality ambulance services from the New Hope station.”

Augusta County Fire-Rescue has operated out of the New Hope station since 2015 and has been the primary ambulance provider for EMS services.

NHVFD will continue to respond to 911 calls with CPR-trained members to assist with respiratory and cardiac incidents.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

